Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. Buyers Are Quietly Coming Back In Europe

May 18, 2023 1:20 AM ETCNXC, SNAP, ZM
Markit profile picture
Markit
2.79K Followers

Summary

  • A defining feature of the European M&A market in 2022 was the exit of US buyers.
  • Private equity firms have stepped up their M&A activity on European soil and are well on track to beat last year's deal flow.
  • Only seven PE purchases are needed in Europe this year to equal 2022's tally, according to data from 451 Research's M&A KnowledgeBase.

Business mergers and acquisitions concept. Share acquisition, asset business acquisition, amalgamation. Business review and development model. The abbreviation M and A on smart background, copy space.

Parradee Kietsirikul

A defining feature of the European M&A market in 2022 was the exit of US buyers. At the market's peak in late 2021, American acquirers were responsible for nearly half of the consolidation activity across the pond. In the second

European acquisition activity by buyer (deal flow)

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.79K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.