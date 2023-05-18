Hinterhaus Productions/DigitalVision via Getty Images

As the field of biopharmaceuticals continues to evolve, one area of significant unmet medical need is the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a severe form of liver disease that affects millions of individuals worldwide. Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO), a clinical-stage company, has positioned itself as a leading contender in the race to develop transformative treatments for NASH. With its flagship product, Efruxifermin (EFX), Akero Therapeutics presents a unique and compelling investment opportunity for those seeking exposure to the promising NASH market.

Sustainable Balance Sheet

As we examine the Q1 2023 financial report of Akero Therapeutics, the company's future appears solidly robust and promising, a clear beacon of optimism for the discerning investor. While some might see an upswing in operating expenses as a red flag, I urge readers to delve deeper into the report's subtle indications of growth and financial fortitude. In doing so, they will find not a tale of caution, but rather a rallying cry for bullish sentiment.

In the quarter ending March 31, 2023, Akero reported cash, cash equivalents, and short-term marketable securities to the tune of $343.2 million. The sheer size of this figure is not merely impressive; it signifies a sturdy financial backbone capable of weathering market fluctuations, granting Akero a measure of resilience highly coveted in this economic climate.

As we navigate further, we find that R&D expenses have risen slightly from $20.5 million in 2022 to $21.8 million in 2023, largely due to increased personnel and associated costs. While the change is minimal, I contend that it's a tangible sign of Akero's continued commitment to advancing its drug portfolio. Few industries can prosper without continual development, and the biopharmaceutical sector is no exception. An investment in research today is a potential goldmine tomorrow.

Similarly, general and administrative expenses have also grown from $5.5 million in 2022 to $7.0 million in 2023. This uptick can primarily be attributed to higher personnel costs, stock-based compensation, and other expenses associated with being a public entity. An increase in these expenses signals a maturing company - it implies that Akero is building its team, rewarding its staff, and, more importantly, preparing for growth.

During this period, Akero's total operating expenses were $28.8 million, a modest hike compared to the $26.1 million of 2022. Again, rather than provoking alarm, these figures reveal a company unafraid to spend in the name of progress.

Perhaps the most crucial aspect of this financial report is tucked away in the post-first quarter update. From April 4 through May 11, 2023, Akero raised a whopping $124.2 million through the sale of over 3 million shares under its ATM facility, at an average price of $42.38 per share. This successful capital raise isn't just an indication of investor confidence in Akero's prospects, it also bolsters the company's liquidity position, giving it more runway to achieve its strategic objectives.

EFX Demonstrates Promise in Clinical Trials

Akero Therapeutics concentrates on creating Efruxifermin as a potential therapy for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which is a severe metabolic disorder. EFX is engineered to imitate the biological functions of fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21), which contributes to controlling metabolic routes and cellular activities. By providing consistent and stable signaling via FGF21's receptors in the liver and fatty tissue, EFX seeks to tackle the fundamental causes of NASH disease advancement.

In clinical studies, EFX has shown promising results. In the Phase 2a BALANCED study, EFX demonstrated the potential to reduce liver fat, improve glycemic control, and restore a healthier lipoprotein profile. EFX patients achieved significant reductions in liver fat, with relative reductions ranging from 63% to 72% compared to placebo. Additionally, patients with type 2 diabetes treated with EFX showed improvements in HbA1c levels, with reductions ranging from 0.6% to 0.9% compared to placebo. EFX also showed the potential to reduce fibrosis in NASH patients, with a significant number of patients achieving improvements in fibrosis stage without worsening of NASH. Moreover, EFX was generally well-tolerated, with transient gastrointestinal events being the most common side effect.

Based on these encouraging results, Akero Therapeutics believes that EFX has the potential to be a foundational NASH monotherapy. The company is committed to further developing EFX and has ongoing clinical trials to evaluate its efficacy. The Phase 2b HARMONY study is being conducted in pre-cirrhotic NASH patients with fibrosis stage 2 or 3, while the Phase 2b SYMMETRY study focuses on NASH patients with compensated cirrhosis. These trials aim to assess the impact of EFX on fibrosis regression, with patients receiving once-weekly subcutaneous dosing of EFX or placebo.

Akero Receives Critical FDA Support

The firm recently completed a successful End-of-Phase 2 discussion with the FDA, receiving support and direction from the regulatory body. Akero has also disclosed information about its upcoming SYNCHRONY Phase 3 initiative, with plans to admit patients into two concurrent, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical studies during the latter half of the year. The trials will assess the effectiveness, safety, and tolerability of EFX, the company's premier FGF21 analog, in individuals with pre-cirrhotic NASH and those diagnosed non-invasively with NASH or nonalcoholic fatty liver disease NAFLD.

The SYNCHRONY Histology study will concentrate on determining the potency of various EFX dosages in individuals with stage 2 or 3 fibrosis, with the primary outcome being fibrosis reduction and NASH resolution. Conversely, the SYNCHRONY Real-World study will primarily gauge the safety and tolerability of EFX, with secondary outcomes evaluating changes in fibrosis markers and other well-established non-invasive outcomes.

Akero Therapeutics is dedicated to collaborating closely with the FDA and anticipates finalizing the design for a third Phase 3 study, SYNCHRONY Outcomes, after receiving the Phase 2b SYMMETRY trial results later in the year. The SYNCHRONY Outcomes study will center on appraising the effectiveness and safety of EFX in a compensated cirrhotic group, with the primary outcome being clinical results.

The comprehensive SYNCHRONY project intends to admit at least 1,500 patients for exposure to the suggested EFX dosages, in accordance with established guidelines. These recent advancements showcase the robustness of EFX's clinical profile, fostering trust in its potential as a top FGF21 analog for NASH treatment, if approved. Akero's progress in promoting its SYNCHRONY Phase 3 initiative is a positive indication for the firm, emphasizing its commitment to addressing the significant unmet medical demand in the NASH market. The prospect of admitting patients into the Phase 3 studies later this year highlights Akero's dedication to providing a potentially groundbreaking treatment option for those affected by NASH.

EFX May Cause Unintended Risks

When considering the potential risks and challenges for Akero Therapeutics' drugs, it is important to analyze their mechanisms of action and identify concerns that could impact their success. One potential concern is related to the mechanism of action of Akero's flagship drug, Efruxifermin. While this approach aims to address the core drivers of NASH, there is a risk of unintended systemic effects and disruptions in normal physiological processes, which could lead to adverse events.

Another important consideration is the safety and tolerability of EFX. Although EFX has shown positive results in clinical studies, it is crucial to closely monitor its side effects, particularly transient gastrointestinal events. These events need to be assessed for their potential impact on patient compliance and the overall safety profile of the drug. As EFX progresses into larger patient populations and longer treatment durations, it becomes important to evaluate any potential cumulative or long-term safety concerns.

The ability of EFX to reduce fibrosis and achieve resolution of NASH is a significant endpoint. However, achieving substantial improvements in fibrosis stage and complete resolution of NASH in all patients may prove challenging. This is especially true for patients with advanced fibrosis stages and cirrhosis, who often have more severe disease and limited treatment options.

The design and selection of appropriate clinical trial endpoints also play a crucial role in determining the success of the drug. Akero's Phase 3 program includes endpoints such as fibrosis improvement, resolution of NASH, and clinical outcomes. It is important to ensure that these endpoints are robust and clinically meaningful, demonstrating the effectiveness of the drug and its relevance to patient outcomes. Regulatory agencies, such as the FDA, play a critical role in evaluating the significance of these endpoints for drug approval.

The company needs to carefully assess the efficacy and safety of its drugs in comparison to emerging treatments and established therapies. It is crucial to stay vigilant and adapt to evolving standards of care in order to maintain a competitive position in the market.

Akero's Top Competitors

Akero Therapeutics faces competition from other pharmaceutical companies developing treatments for NASH, as the landscape for NASH therapies is rapidly evolving. One notable competitor is Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) which has developed a drug called obeticholic acid (OCA) for the treatment of NASH. OCA is a synthetic bile acid derivative that acts as a potent agonist of the farnesoid X receptor involved in the regulation of various metabolic pathways. While OCA has shown efficacy in reducing liver fat and improving some markers of liver damage in clinical trials, it has not demonstrated significant improvements in fibrosis regression or the resolution of NASH. In contrast, Akero's EFX has shown the potential to reduce liver fat, improve glycemic control, and achieve fibrosis regression and resolution of NASH in clinical studies. This suggests that EFX may offer a more comprehensive and effective approach to treating NASH compared to OCA.

Another competitor in the NASH market is Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) which is developing a drug called resmetirom (MGL-3196). Resmetirom is a selective thyroid hormone receptor-β agonist that aims to regulate lipid and glucose metabolism. While resmetirom has shown positive results in reducing liver fat and improving metabolic parameters in clinical trials, its effect on fibrosis regression and resolution of NASH has not been fully demonstrated. In contrast, Akero's EFX has shown promising results in reducing fibrosis and achieving resolution of NASH in clinical studies. This indicates that EFX may have a more comprehensive and beneficial impact on the underlying disease progression of NASH compared to resmetirom.

In comparison to these competitors, Akero's EFX stands out due to its unique mechanism of action. By delivering sustained and balanced signaling through FGF21 receptors in the liver and adipose tissue, EFX addresses the core drivers of NASH disease progression. This multifaceted approach targeting multiple metabolic pathways and addressing fibrosis regression sets EFX apart from its competitors, as it has the potential to provide more comprehensive therapeutic benefits for NASH patients.

Looking Ahead

Akero Therapeutics emerges as an exciting prospect for investors seeking exposure to the dynamic world of biopharmaceuticals. The company's focus on developing transformative treatments for NASH positions it at the forefront of addressing a significant unmet medical need. Akero's flagship product, Efruxifermin, stands out as a differentiated and potentially best-in-class treatment for NASH, supported by strong clinical results and a unique mechanism of action.

The positive clinical data generated by Akero Therapeutics demonstrates the potential of EFX to reduce liver fat, improve glycemic control, and achieve fibrosis regression in NASH patients. These results, coupled with EFX's generally well-tolerated profile, instill confidence in its therapeutic potential. Akero's commitment to advancing its clinical programs, as evidenced by ongoing Phase 2b and Phase 3 trials, signifies a proactive approach to capitalize on the immense market opportunity presented by NASH.