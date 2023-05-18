Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Viemed Healthcare: Superb Growth Expectations, Reiterate Buy

May 18, 2023 2:18 AM ETViemed Healthcare, Inc. (VMD), VMD:CA
Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.82K Followers

Summary

  • Viemed Healthcare collected another quarter of sequential and YoY sales growth.
  • Investors have revised expectations for the company and added $273mm in market cap off March 2022 lows.
  • Diverting capital back into growth investments to drive earnings growth.

Human lungs healthcare and medical abstract background

Silver Place

Investment Summary

The revised investment thesis posed for Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) in November 2022 has been partially vindicated with a 49% return to the time of writing. As a reminder, I suggested clients to buy

4

Data: Updata

4

Note: Trading above cloud = bullish. Daily time frame is looking weeks ahead. Hence, bullish on medium-term. (Data: Updata)

r

Data: Author, VMD 10-Q's,

r

Data: Author, VMD 10-Q's,

4

Note: Market Cap Data shown to 17/05/2023 (Data: Author, VMD 10-Q'; market cap image drawn from Seeking Alpha. )

4

Data: Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.82K Followers
Buy side equity strategist conducting a blend of fundamental, technical, long-term analysis across the broad healthcare, commodities and industrials spectrum in developed markets. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.