ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is one of those enterprise tech companies doing the impossible in this current tough economy: showing resilient growth rates alongside robust cash flow margins. Investors have rewarded the attractive fundamentals with a rich premium in relation to peers, though that has come along with higher expectations. The company delivered a strong earnings report even as I was projecting some disappointment - illustrating clearly the power of its product platform. At its most recent investor day, management reiterated strong confidence in their long term outlook while authorizing the company's first ever share repurchase program. Given the strong financial picture, I am upgrading my view of the stock but note the valuation premium relative to cheaper peers.

NOW has managed to escape the worst of the tech crash, likely due to the company’s strong cash flow generation.

I last covered the stock in April where I explained why I was moving to the sidelines on account of expectations for a cut to guidance. Management ended up increasing full year guidance, and with the announcement of a share repurchase program, it is clear that my concern was unwarranted. Even with the stock price higher than my last report, I must upgrade my rating to buy.

The most recent quarter saw NOW deliver 24% YOY revenue growth (27% constant currency), just ahead of guidance for 22.5% growth. That growth rate is consistent with years past which in itself is remarkable given the tough macro environment.

NOW also grew remaining performance obligations at a 22% clip, helping to give confidence that the company can sustain a similar growth rate at least in the near term.

While sentiment remains less-than-rosy in the tech sector, I should note that enterprise tech businesses are showing their stickiness amidst the tough macro environment. NOW demonstrated a best-in-class 98% renewal rate.

Part of what makes NOW such a popular stock is their cash flow generation. The company delivered mild operating margin expansion to 26%, while generating a superb 35% free cash flow margin.

NOW ended the quarter with $7.2 billion of cash and investments versus $1.5 billion of debt, with its cash balance boosted by $4.7 billion of deferred revenue. These favorable cash collection cycles are notably advantageous given the higher interest rate earned on cash balances.

NOW slightly increased full year revenue guidance to up to 23.5% constant currency.

On the conference call, management exuded confidence in their pipeline, noting that they even saw growth in the financial services sector in spite of the macro headwinds posed by the regional banking turmoil. Management also noted that they have seen material impact in terms of seat compression due to reductions in headcount, mainly because of the company’s ability to upsell additional workflows to existing customers. Management came just short of reiterating their 2026 financial targets but given the effect that macro has had on many of its peers, these results are nothing short of impressive. A couple weeks later, on their investor day, management ended up slightly reducing their financial targets (the prior guidance was for $11 billion of revenue by 2024 and $16 billion by 2026) but the extent of the cut appeared modest.

The stock is rising rapidly, likely in part due to management also announcing a $1.5 billion share repurchase program in order to manage dilution. While the share repurchase program is an effective display of financial strength, I am of the view that their dollars might be better used towards M&A given the lower valuations elsewhere in the tech sector. Managing dilution via the share repurchase program may feel good on paper due to the constant share count, but it might not be the most accretive to the bottom-line. That said, the share repurchase may help play an important role in driving multiple expansion as high quality companies typically return free cash flow to shareholders.

Is NOW Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

NOW remains a compelling investment based on the digital transformation growth story. NOW enables digital workflows which apply across a variety of use cases.

If it is not entirely clear what a "digital workflow" is, an example employee workflow might be to handle what happens when an employee is onboarded at a tech company. They might need to request various equipment like laptops as well as various technical trainings. Without NOW, a company may need an extra department just to pre-process these requests before routing them to the right department. NOW helps to automate that process so that such requests are directly sent to the right point of contact.

While it is thus far unclear how the latest developments in artificial intelligence will impact NOW, management noted that AI can increase the effectiveness of their products and make implementing their digital workflows even easier. At the aforementioned investor day, management seemed very bullish regarding how AI can boost their products, stating that they intend to implement generative AI across their entire product suite. Management believes that generative AI may eventually enable further pricing power over the long term.

As of recent prices, NOW was trading at premium albeit reasonable valuations.

Much of that premium comes from the company’s non-GAAP profitability, though it takes several years before the stock looks cheap on that metric.

Based on 20% growth, 40% long term net margins, and a 1.5x price to earnings growth ratio (‘PEG ratio’), I see fair value hovering around 12x sales, implying some upside.

What are the key risks? Valuation remains the most obvious risk here. NOW is far from “dirt cheap” and a compression in growth rates could have a significant impact on valuation multiples. While I am confident in the company’s positioning in the enterprise tech stack, it is possible that the company eventually faces the same rapid deceleration in growth that e-commerce operators faced following the pandemic. It is also possible that generative AI ends up having a negative rather than positive benefit on the business, but I am merely expressing unknowns than any known concerns. I am upgrading my rating from “hold” to “buy” as the fundamentals proved more resilient than expected. I must again reiterate that NOW trades at a relative premium to tech peers and my buy rating mainly reflects a quality trade, with cheaper peers likely offering superior potential upside.