ServiceNow Announces $1.5 Billion Share Buyback: Upgrading To Buy

May 18, 2023 2:28 AM ETServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)
Julian Lin
Summary

  • I had previously downgraded ServiceNow stock due to fears of macro headwinds.
  • ServiceNow is showing more resilient growth than expected along with its typically high cash flow margins.
  • Valuation is far from "dirt cheap", but it isn't every day that you can find this level of secular growth with a 30% cash flow margin.
  • At its most recent investor day, management authorized their first-ever share repurchase program.
  • I am upgrading my rating based on a more favorable view of the business model quality.
Business process automation using flowchart swimlane diagram. Concept with manager or consultant mapping activities and responsibilities to automate workflow. Corporate strategy and management.

NicoElNino

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is one of those enterprise tech companies doing the impossible in this current tough economy: showing resilient growth rates alongside robust cash flow margins. Investors have rewarded the attractive fundamentals with a rich premium in relation to

Chart
Data by YCharts

revenue

2023 Q1 Slides

RPOs

2023 Q1 Slides

renewal rate

2023 Q1 Slides

margin

2023 Q1 Slides

outlook

2023 Q1 Slides

subscription revenue guidance

2023 Investor Day

workflows

2023 Q1 Slides

AI on ServiceNow

2023 Investor Day

consensus estimates

Seeking Alpha

consensus estimates

Seeking Alpha

Julian Lin
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

