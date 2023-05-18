Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

Thesis

Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B) (BRK.A) exit from RH (NYSE:RH) had a big impact on the share price as many people were likely to be invested because of their stake. And with 2.36 million shares, representing around 10% of the market capitalization, they were very important to RH, but for Berkshire it was only a 0.21% position in their portfolio.

So it is likely that this was not a Warren Buffet or Charlie Munger pick and perhaps they only exited the position because they saw better opportunities for higher returns. And if you want to follow the super investors, there are two left in RH, one of which, Polen Capital, actually added to its position in Q1 2023. The other, Lone Pine, has a position of 1.773m shares and this represents ~4% of their portfolio, which shows that they have some sort of confidence in this company.

And I think people should not base their investment decisions on the 13F filings because there can be many reasons for an exit and most of the time we will not know exactly why they have exited a position. Also, even the best investors can be wrong and often people come to different conclusions with the same data.

So I would like to look at RH from a neutral position and I think this is a difficult business at the moment because it is a high quality company that will probably suffer for a few more quarters but sometimes these are the best times to invest. The current economic environment is having a real impact on the luxury housing market, but Friedman seems to have a long-term plan and their business model is exceptional in my opinion.

Analysis

The Q4 report was weak and CEO Friedman said in the last earnings call that this is the worst luxury housing market he has ever seen. A year-on-year decline in sales of 14.43% is not unusual in a difficult economic environment, but it is usually said that luxury is not as affected by high inflation or interest rates as the rich do not feel it as much as the less well-off. And companies like LVMH (OTCPK:LVMUY) have posted strong results that really show that. So the poor results from RH should make you think about why this is happening, when they should not be affected as badly as they are.

One point is that I think brands like Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Prada, for example, have a much higher status and are therefore on a different level of luxury. But I think RH knows that too, because they always say that the higher they go, the harder it is to become one of those iconic brands that people want. And that also shows how important and how much of a competitive advantage a brand can be.

But RH is trying to become one of those brands in the long term, and that will be a very challenging task, but with a very rewarding outcome if they can achieve it, because the luxury margins are ungodly good.

RH's brand positioning is very sophisticated and their properties and the way they present them on their website look very elegant. And the way they present their furniture in their own restaurants is an interesting idea. People can buy everything they see in these restaurants and it is an interesting experience. And the emotional aspect is generally the most important factor in luxury, because people want to feel a certain way, and I think they are good at giving their customers that experience. What's interesting is that RH doesn't really have an Instagram presence, whereas other luxury brands really use this tool to market their brand and create desire.

In terms of revenue, RH members generate more than 90% of the revenue, which is understandable when members get a 25% discount, and membership fees also generate some revenue, albeit small, with an annual membership fee of $175. Membership was down 24% on the previous year, but in the long term management said there had been no major changes in membership.

But a membership program is a good way to retain customers and create a sense of exclusivity through members-only events, etc.

Prior to the difficulties, RH was on an upward trajectory in terms of ROIC, achieving results similar to the major players in the luxury industry, with ROIC in the 20%+ range. But there have also been times in the past when results have been more average. But, as I said, they're not yet in the same league as the heavyweights in terms of brands, so don't expect the same figures, and even if they can achieve them, it will be difficult to maintain them in the long term.

One area where RH has really improved in recent years is its profit margins, and with cost savings from job cuts in the last quarter and better business prospects in the future, they could increase them further. But in the short term, I would expect further margin compression as the business will be challenging for a few more quarters and the end is not yet in sight.

In difficult times it is always important for companies to be able to survive, and at 5.4x interest cover, RH should be able to do that, as it is around the 5 year average. However, this should be monitored as further falls could be dangerous. And it should be remembered that the average for the S&P 500 is around 10x, which is considerably better.

The cash position has also fallen year-on-year from $2.1bn in 2022 to $1.5bn in 2023, and free cash flow has fallen from $476,731m to $235,332m. But FCF is still positive, so there is no cash burn at the moment.

From an EV/EBIT perspective, this is a fair price. Around 11x EBIT is usually a price at which you can build a position and if they can regain their dynamics in the future, this would be a nice opportunity.

As you can see, the long-term trend in shares outstanding is down, and they are using a good part of their capital to do that, but because of other forces, shares outstanding sometimes fluctuate.

There are many reasons for insiders to sell, so it's difficult to draw conclusions, but $188m in sales over the past 6 months is not small, and Friedman in particular sold a lot of shares in December 2022.

But he still has a lot of skin in the game as the largest single shareholder with around 3.3 million shares. So his interests should be aligned with those of the other shareholders.

Growth Opportunities

International expansion has great potential as there are many wealthy destinations around the world, such as London or places on the French Riviera, where there could be demand for luxury home brands. And their plans to create new revenue streams with their RH Residences, fully furnished luxury homes, or their yachts and private jets are also interesting. However, it could be argued that these, especially the yachts and private jets, are not core competencies. But I think in the luxury segment it is all about the experience and therefore they could relate to what people are looking for in those areas as well.

Conclusion

Despite the decline in sales, annual sales growth TTM over 3 years is still ~10% and diluted EPS TTM has grown ~29% per annum over the period. But there are likely to be a few more quarters of declining sales, and a recovery could come somewhere around 2024.

And therefore I would argue for a wait-and-see approach for a few more quarters before building a position or selling the existing shares, as RH is still a uniquely positioned company with a long-term outlook that has interesting prospects for the future.