Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

LendingClub: Buy The Fed Pause

May 18, 2023 2:42 AM ETLendingClub Corporation (LC)
Money Investor profile picture
Money Investor
1.72K Followers

Summary

  • LendingClub has been unfairly punished with the recent banking turmoil and is poised to benefit from the pain being felt by other banks.
  • The Federal Reserve pausing rate increases, or at the very least, taking the foot off of the gas pedal will provide the stability LendingClub needs to begin flourishing again.
  • The baby has been thrown out with the bath water, with investors shooting first and asking questions later, offering investors a great opportunity to own this company.
  • The banking side of LendingClub holds short duration assets, primarily Prime Personal Loans, meaning that LendingClub has an immaterial amount of long duration agency securities or commercial mortgages which is where the banking turmoil is concentrated.
  • Shares of LendingClub appear to be 50% undervalued today with significantly more long-term upside for those owning this company.

LendingClub headquarters in Silicon Valley.

Michael Vi

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) is a company I have followed for a number of years and where my track record on calls for how the stock should perform is pretty solid. Back in September 2020 I profiled

Lending Club Investor Presentation

Lending Club Investor Presentation (Company website)

This article was written by

Money Investor profile picture
Money Investor
1.72K Followers
Background in corporate finance at multiple Fortune 200 companies including real-estate, media, and banking. Believe strongly in detailed analysis of company balance sheets and income statements, going into deeper detail than the average investor. Look to identify companies whose fundamental financials or outlook, differ significantly the the market value afforded to that company at a particular point in time. As a rule, beginning May 2013, I very rarely will hold any position in a stock that I cover on Seeking Alpha. This is done solely to protect the integrity of my research and opinion expressed in any article contributed to the site. In the rare case that I do hold a position in a stock I discuss, it will be clearly noted in the customary disclosure as well as the article itself.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.