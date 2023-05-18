Michael Vi

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) is a company I have followed for a number of years and where my track record on calls for how the stock should perform is pretty solid. Back in September 2020 I profiled LendingClub when the stock was trading at ~$4.50 per share prior to the stock rocketing to over $40 a share. Last I covered LC stock in April 2022.

Today, you can own shares of LendingClub for less than they were worth prior to the company reinventing itself with the acquisition of Radius Bank back in 2020. The market has punished this company, unfairly, because the banking side of the business is assumed to be facing the same issues that other traditional banks face. This is not the case.

Many banks are sitting on assets whose fair market value, given the rapid rise in interest rates, is significantly less than the carrying value on the balance sheets of these banks. Banks are sitting on hundreds of billions of dollars of unrealized losses, and if the banks became forced sellers of these assets, they would in theory have to recognize these losses.

LendingClub is not like these other banks. When the company acquired Radius Bank back in 2020, Radius was very small, with only 2.7B in assets. Today, as part of LendingClub, the bank has grown to almost $9B in assets. The growth at the bank has been driven primarily from holding personal loans that the company originates. In the most recent quarter, the Net Interest Margin or "NIM" for LendingClub was ~7.5%. LendingClub has been immune to the deposit funding pressure faced by many other banks as the company grew its deposits by $800M (almost 10%) in the quarter that just ended in March 2023. LendingClub saw material growth in deposits during the height of the banking turmoil which certainly says something about the staying power of the company.

The massive opportunity for LendingClub is just around the corner. You have 3 factors at play:

A banking and interest rate environment where the competition, other banks and/or non-bank lenders, have balance sheets that need to be repaired or cost of funding models that do not work with higher borrowing costs. As the rate environment stabilizes and stays at higher rates you should see LendingClub take a larger market share of future loan originations as their competitors struggle.

Credit card balances have reached an all-time high at ~$1 Trillion dollars. The largest use case for personal loans is to pay off credit card debt, refinance into a lower rate personal loan, and to pay that fixed term loan off over the course of a few years. The TAM has never been larger for LendingClub, and, nor has the potential savings for borrowers by refinancing into a lower cost personal loan.

LendingClub has maintained profitability even while their marketplace business, those loans sold to 3rd parties at origination, has fallen by over 50%. These 3rd parties (banks, asset managers, and hedge funds as an example) have been most impacted by the rapid rise in interest rates. As these rates stabilize, and LendingClub reprices their new originations, this source of funds should return to the platform. LendingClub originated $1.3B worth of loans in Q1 2023 that were sold in the marketplace. The company originated $2.8B worth of marketplace loans in Q2 2022. LendingClub typically earns about a 5% fee for loans originated through the market. To put this decline in perspective, the $1.5B delta in originations between Q12023 and Q22022 represents almost $75M of revenue for LendingClub. There are negligible variable expenses associated with these originations, which are likely more than offset over time, by the servicing fees that the company earns for servicing these assets.

The best way investors should look at the opportunity with LendingClub is that the earnings being generated by the bank now allow this company to maintain pre-tax profitability even in times of massive stress in the banking industry.

Missing from the company's results today is what has historically been a thriving marketplace for 3rd party originations, and one that as recently as Q2 2022 generated close to $75M in incremental revenue on a quarterly basis. A return to a normal marketplace environment would be worth close to $300M per year to LendingClub. I would argue that close to 90% of that $300M would fall to the bottom line as additional pre-tax income (with the additional costs being almost entirely marketing related). The beauty of the digital bank model is so much of the loan origination, and servicing of the loans after origination, is automated. This business can scale quickly and the incremental revenue will generally fall directly to the bottom line.

You are looking at close to $270M per year in additional pre-tax income that should be available to LendingClub as interest rates stabilize (90% of $300M). This is a company with a market cap of under $800M. This company is growing its deposit base. This company has over 50% of its revenue being generated by recurring income streams (NIM and Servicing Fees). The fair market value of the assets held at the bank, as shown in the image below, is $2 per share higher than the carrying value as of 3/31/2023.

Lending Club Investor Presentation (Company website)

The Final Take Away

I see investors, mainly bears, argue all the time that LendingClub should not trade like a technology company. They argue the company should trade like a bank and be valued at book value. With a tangible book value of $10 per share and $2 per share of value for the short duration loans, let's say that book value is $12 per share. Should LendingClub trade for less than $8 per share?

Bears will also argue that a recession will ravage LendingClub with defaults on the loans the company holds on the balance sheet. I just believe firmly this is a bad argument. LendingClub has been around for almost 15 years, navigating the great recession, and the initial challenges brought on by COVID. The company holds loans made to Prime borrowers, those with average credit scores of over 700 and household incomes over $100K per year. LendingClub books an upfront charge every time the company originates a loan to account for estimated future losses due to non-payment. Said another way, book value already reflects an estimate for future bad debt. Maybe most importantly, I never hear anyone speak to the other side of the coin, in the event we have a hard landing recession. What will happen? Seems obvious to me that the Fed will slash interest rates very quickly. LendingClub is advertising 4.25% for the headline interest rates on savings accounts right now. The company has $6.4B of interest bearing deposits that bore interest at an average rate of 3.4% in Q1 2023. Any hard landing, so hard that it caused an increase in borrower defaults from a spike in unemployment, is almost guaranteed to involve the Fed slashing rates. If the Fed slashed rates, and LendingClub just dropped its average deposit rate by 1% compared to Q1 2023, that would generate $60M in incremental profits annually to offset any incremental losses in a hard landing recession where there is a one-time spike in credit provision expense.

The banking turmoil should massively benefit LendingClub. You have the too big to fail banks that will continue to be even more heavily regulated. You have the regional banks that hold commercial real estate assets that nobody wants to talk about. All of the traditional banks have a massive cost disadvantage compared to digital banks when you account for occupancy and personnel costs.

I see a day, in the not too distant future, where investors wake up to the fact that this company can earn almost $300M annually just from the book of business and marketplace investors that the company has accumulated today. This comes from the simple math of the current profitability level the company exhibited in Q1 2023 and a return to the marketplace origination levels seen in Q2 2022 before the rate environment turned upside down.

This level of earnings power does not even take into account the flywheel effect of a growing member base (more repeat customers) and the opportunity to take advantage of what will be biggest refinancing boom we have likely ever seen with revolving credit given the record amounts outstanding and the highest rates seen in the last 15 years.