Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AT&T: The Knife Is Still Falling

May 18, 2023 3:08 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T)
Sensor Unlimited profile picture
Sensor Unlimited
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I have been a long-term bull on AT&T till about a month ago (and wrote an article to downgrade it in April).
  • This article provides an updated assessment of the stock given its large price correction (about 17%) since my last article.
  • My conclusion is that I, unfortunately, still see more downside risks than upside risks, despite the price correction.
  • It’s OK to play with a knife. Just don’t try to catch it while it’s still falling.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Envision Early Retirement get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Falling stationery knives with yellow and black plastic handle on blue background with copy space for your text

OlekStock

Thesis

I have been a long-term bull on AT&T (NYSE:T) and have been arguing for a bull thesis on SA since early 2022 (when its prices were in the ~$16 range). And of course, it is pleasant to see its robust price

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated with low confidence

Source: Seeking Alpha

A screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated with low confidence

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data.

A picture containing text, line, plot, diagram Description automatically generated

Source: Seeking Alpha

A picture containing text, line, plot, diagram Description automatically generated

Source: Seeking Alpha

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated with low confidence

Source: Seeking Alpha

A picture containing text, screenshot, line, font Description automatically generated

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data.

A picture containing text, screenshot, font, number Description automatically generated

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data.

Join Envision Early Retirement to navigate such a turbulent market.

  • Receive our best ideas, actionable and unambiguous, across multiple assets.
  • Access our real-money portfolios, trade alerts, and transparent performance reporting.
  • Use our proprietary allocation strategies to isolate and control risks.

We have helped our members beat S&P 500 with LOWER drawdowns despite the extreme volatilities in both the equity AND bond markets.

Join for a 100% Risk-Free trial and see if our proven method can help you too. You do not need to pay for the costly lessons from the market itself.

This article was written by

Sensor Unlimited profile picture
Sensor Unlimited
6.42K Followers
Proven solutions for both high income & high growth with isolated risks

** Disclosure** I am associated with Envision Research

I am an economist by training, with a focus on financial economics. After I completed my PhD, I have been professionally working as a quantitative modeler, with a focus on the mortgage market, commercial market, and the banking industry for more than a decade. And at the same time, I have been managing several investment accounts for my family for the past 15 years, going through two market crashes and an incredible long bull market in between. 

My writing interests are mostly asset allocation and ETFs, particularly those related to the overall market, bonds, banking and financial sectors, and housing markets. I have been a long time SA reader, and am excited to become a more active participator in this wonderful community! 


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.