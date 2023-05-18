Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

XBI: A Pure Play Biotech ETF In Need Of A Hedge

Michael Thomas profile picture
Michael Thomas
431 Followers

Summary

  • Several ETFs exist offering investors concentrated biotech exposure that varies in stock selection and weighting schemes.
  • While all of the choices exhibit 90%+ exposure to biotech stocks, only XBI is a true pure-play at nearly 100%.
  • The low relative risk-adjusted performance and highly available options market make XBI an ideal choice for a risk-reducing hedge strategy.

Scientist In Laboratory

poba

The biotech industry is marked by high risk and high reward with company outcomes largely dependent on the success of breakthrough drugs and therapies. This magnifies single-stock risk which can be reduced by holding an ETF. This article covers several choices

IBB top 10 holdings

IBB Top 10 (Michael Thomas)

XBI top 10 holdings

XBI Top 10 (Michael Thomas)

FBT top 10 holdings

FBT Top 10 (Michael Thomas)

SBIO top 10 holdings

SBIO Top 10 (Michael Thomas)

pbe etf top 10 holdings

PBE Top 10 (Michael Thomas)

bbp etf top 10 holdings

BBP Top 10 (Michael Thomas)

biotech etf high level comparison

ETF High Level Comparison (Michael Thomas)

biotech etf market cap comparison

ETF Market Cap Breakdown (Michael Thomas)

biotech etf country exposure

ETF Country Exposure (Michael Thomas)

biotech etf performance

Biotech ETF Performance (Michael Thomas)

biotech etf options availability

Biotech ETF Options Market (Michael Thomas)

example xbi etf leaps order

Example XBI LEAPS Order (Michael Thomas)

xbi leaps hedged position

XBI Hedged Position (Michael Thomas)

This article was written by

Michael Thomas profile picture
Michael Thomas
431 Followers
Individual investor. Currently focusing on risk reducing portfolio strategies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XBI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.