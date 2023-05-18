Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Final Approach: May 2023 Economic Update

Summary

  • There has been a lot of discussion in the media about whether the U.S. Federal Reserve can pull off a so-called soft-landing - cooling inflationary pressures without significantly hurting economic growth.
  • The significantly restrictive monetary policy creates a high risk to economic growth, and could very well cause the U.S. economy to tip into a recession.
  • The ISM Manufacturing Index, a gauge of manufacturing activity in the U.S., has remained below 50 for several consecutive months now, suggesting that manufacturing activity is already in contractionary territory.
  • Equity markets could remain elevated as a result of investor sentiment in the near term, but as economic conditions further deteriorate, markets are likely to trend lower.

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) using efficiency and intelligence to measure and assess progress Specific, measurable, evaluating Key, Performance, Indicator data

Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn/iStock via Getty Images

Executive summary:

  • The U.S. economy is likely slowing down, and a recession seems likely in the 12-18 month time horizon
  • The economic and market path won’t necessarily be linear, and there can be uncertainty in
Economic indicators

Source: Russell Investments, May 2023

Medium-term risks indicator, real-time activity indictators

Down arrows indicate higher risks month-over-month or deteriorating conditions. We apply a color-coding scheme to denote levels of risk. In order from lowest to highest risk: green, yellow, orange, and red. (Source: Russell Investments, May 8, 2023.)

Fed rates likely to have peaked barring unexpected inflation developments

Source: Refinitiv Eikon and Refinitiv Datastream, May 2023

ISM manufacturing: percentage of negative respondents

Source: Refinitiv Datastream, April 2023

Cyclical versus staple consumer spending index

Source: Russell Investments’ calculations based on consumer spending data from Refinitiv Datastream through March 2023.

Net percent of US banks reporting stronger loan demand

Source: Russell Investments’ calculations based on data from the Federal Reserve Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey, released May 2023.

Nonfarm payrolls versus temporary help employment

Source: Refinitiv Datastream, April 2023

Contribution to US core CPI, y/y percent change

Source: Russell Investments’ calculations and data from Refinitiv Datastream, April 2023

This article was written by

Russell Investments profile picture
Russell Investments
2.44K Followers
Russell Investments is a leading global investment solutions firm with $326.9 billion in assets under management (as of 3/31/2021) and $2.8 trillion in assets under advisement (as of 12/31/2020) for clients in 32 countries, The firm provides a wide range of investment capabilities to institutional investors, financial intermediaries, and individual investors around the world. Building on an 85-year legacy of continuous innovation to deliver exceptional value to clients, Russell Investments works every day to improve people’s financial security. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Russell Investments has offices in 19 cities around the world, including in New York, London, Tokyo, and Shanghai.  Russell Investments’ ownership is composed of a majority stake held by funds managed by TA Associates with minority stakes held by funds managed by Reverence Capital Partners, Russell Investments' management and Hamilton Lane Incorporated.Frank Russell Company is the owner of the Russell trademarks contained in this material and all trademark rights related to the Russell trademarks, which the members of the Russell Investments group of companies are permitted to use under license from Frank Russell Company. The members of the Russell Investments group of companies are not affiliated in any manner with Frank Russell Company or any entity operating under the “FTSE RUSSELL” brand.

