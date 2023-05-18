Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Legal & General: Attractive Dividend Yield, Significant Upside Potential

Summary

  • Legal & General's share price remains subdued despite a solid track record of growth.
  • The market may be concerned about its annuity asset portfolio and earnings generation in parts of its business.
  • These shares offer a current dividend yield of 8.4% even though management is guiding for 5% per annum growth over the next couple of years.

Like many U.K. financials, shares of Legal & General (OTCPK:LGGNY, OTCPK:LGGNF) ("L&G") have been on a bumpy ride recently. L&G stock trades for 229.80 pence in London trading at time of writing ($14.51 per ADS) – materially lower than their opening

Legal & General (LGEN.LON) Five-Year Share Price Performance

Source: Google

Legal & General Historical Growth Of Earnings, Book Value And The Dividend

Source: Legal & General FY 2022 Results Presentation

Legal & General Operating Profit By Division

Source: Legal & General FY 2022 Results Release

Legal & General UK PRT business prospects 2022-2032

Source: Legal & General FY 2022 Results Presentation

Legal & General Annuity Bond Portfolio and Direct Investments Composition

Source: Legal & General FY 2022 Results Presentation

I like to take a long term, buy-and-hold approach to investing, with a bias toward stocks that can sustainably post high quality earnings. Mostly found in the dividend and income section. Blog about various US/Canadian stocks at 'The Compound Investor', and predominantly UK names on 'The UK Income Investor'.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LGGNY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

