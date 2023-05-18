serts

Like many U.K. financials, shares of Legal & General (OTCPK:LGGNY, OTCPK:LGGNF) ("L&G") have been on a bumpy ride recently. L&G stock trades for 229.80 pence in London trading at time of writing ($14.51 per ADS) – materially lower than their opening price both in 2022 and even five years ago. The inclusion of dividends improves five-year total returns, but only to the circa 1-2% CAGR mark.

Legal & General: 5-Year Share Price Performance (Pence Per Share)

L&G's subdued shareholder returns appear in sharp contrast to the performance of its underlying business. Over the five years in question, L&G has registered a 7.5% and 9% CAGR in operating profit and book value per share, respectively, while the dividend has increased at a circa 5% annualized clip.

Although it is hard to say for sure, my guess is that Mr. Market is pricing in a couple of points of concern regarding forward earnings generation and credit risk. While that is something for prospective investors to consider, the current valuation and management's near-term growth guidance suggest the shares are cheap. Buy.

What Does Legal & General Do?

Legal & General has multiple lines of business, including asset management, life insurance and alternative asset origination.

Recently, L&G has become a big player in the pension risk transfer ("PRT") market, in which companies looking to offload some or all of their defined benefit pension obligations will seek out an insurer. The latter negotiates a premium with the pension provider, and depending on the type of deal will either take on ultimate responsibility for paying scheme members or will make monthly payments to the scheme which in turn pays their members as usual. This is then an asset of the pension scheme. Whichever way the deal is structured, embedded in the premium is, hopefully, a profit margin for the insurer.

Last year, L&G wrote just over £9.5B of new PRT business. Around £7.3B of that was United Kingdom PRT, while most of the rest was in the US. The segment housing L&G's global PRT business, Legal & General Retirement Institutional ("LGRI"), contributed around 40-45% of group operating profit before central items last year:

L&G management like to point out the integrated nature of its business. For instance, L&G's alternative asset origination business, Legal & General Capital, provides assets for the annuity portfolio in LGRI. The asset management arm, Legal & General Investment Management ("LGIM"), manages assets for pension schemes who then often become clients at LGRI, and so on. This may have helped contribute to L&G's attractive group-wide profitability, with return on equity averaging over 20% in the past couple of years.

Two Possible Points Of Concern

Legal & General's share price remains subdued despite record-high 2022 results. Highlights include:

Operating profit of £2.523B, up 12% year-on-year.

Net profit of £2.291B, also up 12% YoY, equating to EPS of 38.33 pence, again up 12% YoY.

Solvency II operational surplus generation of £1.805B, up 10% YoY.

Net surplus generation of £1.453B, up 13% YoY and in excess of the cash cost of the dividend.

Dividend per share ("DPS") of 19.37p in respect of FY 2022, up 5% YoY and in line with prior guidance.

The market could be concerned about a couple of risks to L&G's business. The first is the potential for softer earnings outside its PRT activities, most obviously in LGC where housebuilding accounts for a material portion of operating earnings. This has been a nice growth avenue for L&G but the operating environment for U.K. house builders has soured due to higher interest rates, deteriorating consumer finances and the roll-off of the government Help to Buy scheme.

I'm not too concerned about this, as LGC is a fairly small part of the business (~17% of group operating profit) that can be offset by growth in PRT. With that, management expects to write at least £8-10B per annum of UK PRT business over the next decade, while US and other international PRT business is also a good growth driver for the firm.

The more pressing issue in my view is credit risk and property exposure in the annuity asset portfolio. This is what backs the annuity liabilities in the PRT business as well as annuities to retail customers. Credit quality concerns have been rising more generally in recent times, and 'BBB' rated bonds accounted for a fairly meaty 36% of the annuity bond portfolio. L&G also has significant exposure to real estate assets in the direct investment portfolio.

Again I'm not too concerned about this. L&G has a credit default reserve of £2.2B and there isn't much sign of asset quality deterioration yet (no defaults). It also collected 100% of scheduled payments from the Direct Investments portfolio last year, and a significant chunk of its real estate tenants are government or quasi-government agencies. L&G's balance sheet is also in good shape, with its solvency ratio ending last year at 236%.

Yield On Cost Could Be Nearly 10% By 2024

Management is committed to paying a progressive dividend, guiding for 5% per annum DPS growth out to 2024. That means L&G shares could produce a yield on cost of 9.3% in under two years' time based on the current share price (229.80 pence). Assuming a steady dividend yield, that would map to total returns of almost 28% (~13% annualized).

The above does not incorporate any multiple expansion, which I think is fairly conservative given L&G already offers an 8.4% dividend yield on the FY 2022 payout and trades at 1.3x book value. My fair value is circa 325 pence (~$20.25/ADS), which equates to 1.65x 2022 book value and a circa 6% dividend yield and is derived primarily from a simple dividend discount model. Implied upside of over 40% is attractive notwithstanding risks to L&G's business. Buy.

