mohd izzuan

The Budget Backdrop

I'd like to start by looking at how the federal budget has evolved going into and out of the pandemic, because it impacts the Treasury General Account (TGA), the pace of net debt issuance and what impact Quantitative Tightening (QT) has on valuations. Additionally, how the debt ceiling is resolved in terms of impact on the federal budget is perhaps the single most important determinant of when we enter the next recession. We will also look at the state of the consumer later.

Figure 1

Bloomberg

The first chart shows the dramatic rise in the gap between Federal spending and receipts that started with the pandemic, how the gap initially closed as wages rose and pandemic programs expired, but that very recently, receipts are starting to decline while outlays are still rising. Note the current size of the gap - roughly $2 trillion a year.

Figure 2

BB

Figure 2 shows that the drop in tax receipts is driven entirely by a drop in individual income taxes collected. If we were to dig into this, we would see that it is almost all from a drop in capital gains taxes collected. Note that the social insurance and retirement receipts (funded from payroll taxes) line is still rising.

Figure 3

Treasury

Next let's look at the spending side. This chart is the reason for the saying that the Federal government is a health and old age insurance company with a large army. Medicare/Medicaid, Social Security and military spending account normally accounted for over 80% of government spending. Except when the pandemic started - the everything else category ballooned from around a half trillion to 4 trillion and stayed above a trillion for 3 years. That is how all the printed money from QE escaped the financial economy (unlike in prior episodes of QE when it solely distorted asset prices) and distorted the real economy. Coupled initially with supply constraints, it sparked the inflation that has become one of the dominant themes of today, leading to a sea change in Fed policy and the beginning of QT.

Another consequence of inflation and the increase in debt that follows from is that spending on interest (the orange line) is now higher than that on the military - the grey line (which is actually pretty flat despite all that we are spending on Ukraine). We can expect that interest line to exceed 1 trillion fairly rapidly as the average maturity of Treasury debt is 5 years and we are a full year into interest rate repricing.

Figure 4

FRED

To complete the picture, this is the total stock of Treasury marketable debt. I have drawn in a red line which is where it would have been on past trends without the pandemic pick-up in spending. When the full 30+ trillion has repriced, we can expect between a trillion and 1.5 trillion in interest expense, unless we return to the sub 3% rate world.

The Treasury General Account

The largest bank account in the country belongs to the US Treasury - it is held directly at the Fed. Because we have been running into debt ceiling issues for the last 6 months or so, with the X-date of June 1 rapidly approaching when Treasury will actually run out of money, the TGA has dropped massively. This is shown in Figure 5.

Figure 5

FRED

Before the pandemic, the balance was usually in the 200-400 billion range; during the pandemic, there was massive debt issuance so the account rose to over 1.6 trillion. Then it was run back down to $200 billion, with another wave of issuance last year taking the balance close to a trillion. The same year, the Fed began QT (it had been the primary buyer of all that extra debt, which is the gap between the red line and the blue line in Figure 4), which means all that excess printed money that was in the hands of consumers and businesses began to return to Treasury securities NOT HELD by the Fed (any interest the Fed collects from its securities in excess of what they pay to banks on reserves goes right back to Treasury, so this is basically interest-free debt to Treasury).

As the TGA balance began to drop from 1 trillion to now below 100 billion (as of today - the graph only goes to last week), the Treasury also stopped issuing new net debt because it had already run into the debt ceiling. Without the issuance of net debt, QT stopped having an impact on the markets because whatever debt the Fed was returning to public hands was matched by a drawdown in the TGA.

While in the short term, market fluctuations may be explained by whether or not we go into technical default, in the next few months the real impact on markets will be from the resumption of net debt issuance as the Treasury needs to re-stock the TGA for the continuing 2 trillion dollar gap seen in Figure 1. This will turbo-charge QT when it begins, making up for the last 6 months. More on this in the market implications section at the end.

Why We Haven't Entered Recession

The simple story consists of debt service, wages and excess savings.

Figure 6

FRED

The graph above shows household debt payments as a percent of disposable personal income going back to 2000. Since peaking at 13% right before the financial crisis, it steadily improve to 2020, with a subsequent large drop due primarily to lowered mortgage rates (usually the largest debt obligation of a household). It is the lowest it has been this century.

Figure 7

Atlanta Fed

The next graph from the Atlanta Fed's wage tracker (note that the methodology used by this tracker is fundamentally different from the Fed's employment cost index - this one follows individuals, whereas the Fed's ECI follows positions regardless of who inhabits the position, meaning it masks the impact on the consumer's income of promotions, title changes and job hopping) shows that job hoppers on average are making about 3% more than core inflation (call that 5%) whereas the average stayer is making a half percent over core inflation. This is allowing people to catch up for the year that they got behind on inflation. However, anyone who owns a home bought before the pandemic jump in prices is paying less on their largest expense because they refinanced to below 3.5% on their mortgage. It will take property taxes a couple of years to adjust and increase those housing costs.

Figure 8

BB

Another piece of the picture is the rate of job hopping itself. The quits rate (the percent of workers quitting their jobs each month) began a rise from 1.6% to 2.2% going into 2019. After the pandemic start drop, it rose to 3% (which works out to over 1/3 of workers switching if that level were to hold for a full year). It has started ticking down but is still well above 2015-2016 levels, coming in over 30% of the workforce turning over annually.

Figure 9

Fed

The last figure on the consumer shows how excess savings (defined as the extra savings consumers accumulated during the pandemic due to fiscal transfers and reduced spending due to lockdowns) has evolved - it should now be around 700 billion and ought to be fully depleted by the end of the year - leaving the consumer still with the lowest debt service ratios of the century and wages caught up with inflation. If you are wondering why we haven't had a recession despite economists saying we will have it within 6 months for about 12 months now, these charts should tell you why.

What Comes Next?

Debt ceiling negotiations will come with some reduction in the size of the budget deficit (from the unsustainable 2 trillion) but also a massive restocking of the TGA. The treasury will initially issue a flood of bills and then by August re-size the amounts auctioned for all notes and bonds. If, for example, the deficit is reduced to 1 trillion, this may be enough to reduce growth to the stalling speed, but depending on what happens with productivity and wages, we could squeak by without a serious recession. On the other hand, if inflation continues to remain sticky around the 5% level and core refuses to budge below 4%, the Fed could resume its tightening of the funds rate and ultimately force a hard landing. On the other hand, if the reduction in the deficit is much larger, say 1.5 trillion, then that would be sufficient to tip us directly into a recession. The fiscal year ends in September and the next two fiscal years spending levels will be determined by a Republican house with a Democratic president.

While the media and popular narrative is to attach US fiscal and economic outcomes to particular presidents, this is extremely misguided and ignores how the US system of government works. Federal spending is the sole responsibility of Congress and the President is only aligned with Congress when the same party control both Congress and the Presidency. On the other hand, actually looking at the data suggests that the best budget outcomes have occurred when Democratic presidents negotiate with Republican houses.

Figure 10

BB

The only real reduction in Federal outlays occurred during the Clinton-Boehner era. The most expansive periods were during periods when the house was under Democratic control with over 5% real growth in Federal outlays both times Pelosi was speaker. There are two ways for the required reduction from 2 trillion dollar annual deficits to occur: increase in taxes and reduction in outlays. You can actually go back to Figure 4 and see the changes in slope in the Federal stock of debt graph for those 2 spikes. With interest costs set to rise over $1 trillion (over 4% of GDP and approaching 20% of the Federal budget), reducing the rate of growth of Federal debt to below that of the economy is essential to the long-term success of the economy.

Market Implications

Figure 11

Isabel Net

I will let the reader ponder the chart sourced above. When QT started, I presented estimates for the stock market impact of each $100 billion of QT, assuming that it was fully removed from capital markets (the TGA drawdown short circuited that process beginning late last year). I fully expect the relationship to be reestablished (readers unfamiliar with the relationship between QT and stock market levels should read this old article: Quantitative Tightening Ahead).

I expect the August- December period to experience the bulk of the catch-up impact as excess liquidity is absorbed by massive debt issuance. Beyond that, whether a 10-20% correction turns into a second, more serious bear market will depend on the way the budget deficit is resolved, any recession and its character (does it involve some element of financial system breakdowns) and the impact on corporate earnings. Right now, equity valuations are optimistically pricing relatively rapid rate decreases without factoring in the earnings decline that would come with such a deteriorating economy. Budget deficits show up as corporate sector surpluses. The flip side of this is that fiscal tightenings show up as large reductions in corporate profits and high wage levels as reductions in margins. We can read this gap between pricing in the impact of lower rates without pricing in lower earnings as a continuation of popular delusions, or as simply the impact of excess liquidity. It is hard to tell the difference between the two. The liquidity is what provides the fuel while the narratives are what people who write articles circulate to justify or "explain" what is happening. Once the liquidity reduction becomes, the narratives will change because they have to explain something new that is going on.

As far as positioning, I continue to be heavily allocated to the short end of TIPS (hold to maturity, TIPs maturing in 1-3 years) and treasury bills (yielding 4-5%), balanced with a smaller position in SQQQ started recently. Long some high dividend paying energy, pipeline and tobacco stocks - and a few other non-discretionary dividend payers. Holding cash or close to cash equivalents hasn't paid over CPI in a long time and now they are finally paying positive real returns. The optionality of holding cash no longer comes with a significant real loss. On the other hand, potential 1-2 year losses from being in overvalued equities still remain in the 20-40% range.