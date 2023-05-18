Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

After The Debt Ceiling - The Deluge

May 18, 2023 4:01 AM ETTIP, QQQ, SQQQ
Long-Short Manager profile picture
Long-Short Manager
1.41K Followers

Summary

  • Short-term, expect volatility around the debt ceiling negotiations and a relief rally once it is resolved.
  • The real story of the budget deficit, the TGA and how it interacts with Quantitative Tightening.
  • Why we cannot enter recession until the federal budget returns to pre-2018 norms.
  • Market Implications for 2023-24.
Stethoscope and money on wooden table

mohd izzuan

The Budget Backdrop

I'd like to start by looking at how the federal budget has evolved going into and out of the pandemic, because it impacts the Treasury General Account (TGA), the pace of net debt issuance and what impact Quantitative Tightening (QT) has on

This article was written by

Long-Short Manager profile picture
Long-Short Manager
1.41K Followers
I run two funds, one a diversified global income fund targeting about a 4-4.5% annual withdrawal rate for life, and a long-short aggressive fund that is a global cross asset class fund.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.