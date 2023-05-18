Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

USTB: Short-Term Bond Fund, 5.4% Yield

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.51K Followers

Summary

  • VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF is a fixed-income exchange-traded fund.
  • The vehicle has a low duration of only 1.8 years and focuses on the short end of the curve.
  • The fund is mostly investment-grade, with a small bucket for not rated issuers and below investment-grade ones.
  • The only concern for this name is its high 25% exposure to Financials, although the collateral pool does not include any of the regional banks currently in the news.

Mapping the gains and losses of stock investments

twohumans

Thesis

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) is a fixed income exchange traded fund. As per its literature, the vehicle:

Offers short-term bond exposure that seeks high current income with preservation of principal. The fund invests primarily in corporate

sectors

Sectors (Fund Fact Sheet)

ratings

Ratings (Fund Fact Sheet)

duration

Maturity Profile (Fund Fact Sheet)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.51K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.