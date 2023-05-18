FeelPic/iStock via Getty Images

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) owns and operates a diverse portfolio of mixed-use properties, located primarily in markets in the mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the U.S.

As a share of total net operating income (“NOI”), retail properties and offices represent about 80% of their operations. At approximately 20% of NOI, their multifamily portfolio provides a defensive buffer against broader market threats, especially in the office sector.

May 2023 Investor Presentation - Breakout Of Overall NOI Share By Property Type

While some may view their exposure to offices with concern, it’s worth noting that the overall portfolio was 96.8% occupied as of their last earnings release.

And in some locations, such as at their Town Center in Virginia Beach, occupancy stood at 99.2% at the end of the first fiscal quarter. This is notable, considering occupancy levels in offices elsewhere are mostly below the 95% mark.

Q1FY23 Investor Supplement - Summary Of Office Occupancy

In addition to solid portfolio metrics, the company also houses notable investment-grade tenants, whose leases aren’t up for renewal for at least the next three years at the earliest. And for Constellation Energy, the lease isn’t up until 2036. This greatly reduces the renewal risk attached to their portfolio.

Q1FY23 Investor Supplement - Partial Summary Of Top Tenant Listing

Though shares have struggled over the past year, their losses aren’t as significant as some others. This is due in part to the more diversified nature of their operations. The limited volatility in the stock, as evidenced by the tight 52-week trading range, is another positive that should be noted.

Seeking Alpha - Basic Trading Data Of AHH

Still, AHH trades closer to their lows than their highs. And in my view, shares remain underpriced. In a prior update on the stock, shares were trading around the $14.50/share mark. At that time, I assessed a 15x multiple as fair for the stock. Since then, shares have pulled back by over 20% and are now trading at about 9x forward funds from operations (“FFO”). The buying opportunity in the current environment is clearly more favorable now than it was then. A further look into recent performance, therefore, is warranted.

Recent Performance

In the first fiscal quarter of the year, AHH reported stable portfolio metrics, with portfolio-wide occupancy levels of 97%.

In addition, they reported healthy same-store NOI performance, which includes positive contributions from all segments. On a cash basis, same-store NOI was up 5.3%, with retail up 7.3%. Releasing spreads also held up strongly, at 6.6% on a cash basis.

The company did have two notable updates for the quarter, the first of which pertained to their acquisition of a mixed-use property, known as The Interlock, in their Atlanta market. This property was acquired at a going-in cash cap rate of 6.5% and was funded via unsecured fixed rate financing, a small amount of Op Units at $13/share, and the conversion of their existing mezzanine loan on the property to equity.

Following the remaining lease-up on the property, management expects a stabilized GAAP cap rate of over 8% on the unit. While the acquisition is expected to be significantly accretive to operations, it’s important to note that one consequence of the mezzanine conversion is lower overall mezzanine income for the year.

The other update pertained to updates regarding space currently held by Bed Bath & Beyond (OTCPK:BBBYQ). Though their exposure is limited, at just 0.6% and two leases, the company is still a listed top twenty tenant. As such, developments here are important.

And regarding this, the news is positive, as management does expect to recapture and re-tenant the space at what will likely be more attractive market rates. Though positive over the long run, the incoming vacancy will still, nevertheless, result in lower rental revenues in the near term.

Despite some near-term headwinds, guidance was still maintained at their previously stated midpoint of $1.25/share.

Liquidity and Debt Profile

At the end of the first quarter, AHH’s total leverage was 5.4x, as measured as a multiple of their stabilized portfolio debt to EBITDA. This is in-line with their targeted range. In addition, at period end they maintained consistent coverage ratios in terms of debt service and fixed charges, at 2.8x and 2.3x, respectively.

Their debt stack is also heavily weighted towards later years, with no incoming maturities in the current year. This is certainly a positive note, given the challenging state of the commercial market.

May 2023 Investor Presentation - Debt Maturity Schedule

Ample liquidity of approximately +$180M also provides them with more than enough to cover their current year cash requirements, which includes commitments for their development pipeline, potential preferred equity deals, and maintenance of their quarterly dividend.

One offset to an otherwise healthy balance sheet is their exposure to variable-rate debt. At present, floating rates account for over 40% of their debt holdings.

Q1FY23 Investor Supplement - Debt Composition Summary

In the current year, however, AHH earned their first investment-grade rating from ratings firm, DBRS Morningstar. And as part of that rating upgrade, management had planned to raise financing through a series of private placements, which would in effect reduce their variable-rate exposure.

Looking ahead, management expects to reduce its exposure to floating rate debt to about 10% over the next five to ten years through strategic private placements. Not only will this reduce the risks relating to volatile rate environments, but it will also drastically cut their hedging costs, which have turned markedly higher in recent periods.

A gradual shift to more fixed-rate holdings is one bull-case for the stock and is one development worth continued attention from prospective investors.

Dividend Safety

AHH currently targets a dividend payout ratio in the 80% range of adjusted FFO.

Most recently, the Board increased the payout by 3% to its current quarterly level of $0.195/share. Based on first quarter reported AFFO of $0.23/share, this new payout would represent a payout ratio of approximately 85%, in-line with management’s targeted range.

Seeking Alpha - Dividend Payout History

The increase is welcomed, especially considering many others with office exposure have recently cut or suspended their payouts. And based on recent results and the payout ratio, the current dividend appears safe for the foreseeable future.

At a 7% yield, the dividend also provides an attractive spread over risk-free alternatives. In addition, it would be paired with, in my view, material upside potential in the share price.

Why AHH Is A Buy At Current Trading Levels

AHH continues to maintain high occupancy levels across their portfolio, even in their office holdings. In addition, they are posting healthy quarterly performance that is marked by solid same-store growth and positive releasing spreads.

Their recent mixed-use acquisition in their Atlanta market also appears to have been completed at a sizeable discount. And it also enabled the company to right-size their mezzanine loan portfolio to more moderate levels, which will resultingly enable them to focus more on their core operations.

The acquisition also did little to affect their overall debt position, which continues to have a favorable outlook, especially when keeping in mind that their variable exposure is likely to be markedly lower in future periods.

Continued earnings strength and their healthy financial position allowed for a modest increase in their quarterly payout, which now yields an annualized 7% at current pricing. This provides income-focused investors an attractive spread over risk-free alternatives.

In addition, it would come attached to a share price which I find heavily discounted. Previously in 2022, I figured a 15x forward multiple of FFO was appropriate, given that was what shares commanded prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since their overall operations were largely buffeted from the worst effects of that, I saw no reason for that multiple to be downgraded.

Markets evidently differed and have assessed a forward multiple of 9x to the shares. Current implied cap rates are also well above what they are acquiring at. Even at a 12x multiple, shares would have embedded upside of over 30%. And this would be on top of the 7% yield. For investors seeking a quality add to their long-term portfolio, I continue to view shares as overlooked and undervalued.