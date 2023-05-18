SolStock/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Summary

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has addressed the majority of tension points I raised in rating the company a hold during the last publication. Looking forward, the landscape has improved in favour of COO and management's efforts in driving earnings growth with free cash flow has been well received by the market. Specifically, investors have revalued the company's growth prospects after the incremental investments it made these past 3 quarters.

There is no question COO's superior contact lens offering attracts a premium but you're being asked to pay 30x forward earnings at the time of writing (consensus estimates). There's a chance this is too high, and it captures management's $12.90 FY'23 EPS target nicely in the stock price. However, the market has rewarded COO with substantial market value lately and looks to have developed more positive expectations on earnings growth with the firm's most recent investments. Findings here demonstrate these expectations may even undershoot the value proposition on offer. Net-net, with improving business economics, excellent underlying end-markets, recent momentum, I revise COO back to a buy, seeking $448 at the next objective.

COO market expectations revised higher after Q1

Price response from COO's first quarter says a lot about sentiment now. Investors have piled on another c.$35–$40mm in the firm's market valuation since the numbers were released. This continues a longer-term uptrend that begun in October last year, in tandem with the S&P 500 index's reversal rally. Being a constituent of the index, this is a high-beta name on the upside and downside, as seen in Figure 2. This is beneficial in bullish markets as in my opinion the company's market price will benefit from indexation effects.

Fig. 2

Data: Updata

A more comprehensive analysis of COO's business segments (CooperVision and CooperSurgical) segregates the economic factors driving its business and financial performance. For starters, the firm achieved remarkable success in Q1 booking and its highest ever quarterly revenue of $858mm. The breakdown on this is $581mm CooperVision and $277mm CooperSurgical, both up 10% YoY. It pulled this down to adj. earnings of $2.90 per share, up from $2.75 sequentially. This is good momentum for me leading into the new year, where changes in insurance beneficiaries and policies occur, and often present seasonal headwinds. A deeper analysis of the quarter follows.

1). Divisional highlights

CooperVision

Growth in the CooperVision product portfolio was fuelled by upsides in its daily silicone hydrogel ("DSH") segment and myopia management initiatives. Underneath this, in the DSH division, the MyDay brand witnessed reasonable growth of 17% YoY, whereas the Biofinity and Avaira Vitality labels were up 9%.

On the call, CEO Albert White shared some market stats, noting the contact lens market grew ~9% in 2022. Two important things to consider:

CooperVision outpaced this figure at the 10% growth rate; In that vein, COO is undoubtedly capturing market share in the contact lens sector.

Further, the growth in brands like MyDay et al. is very enterprising if you ask me. There's been some talk of DSH lenses driving the overall lens market, and these outsized growth rates have me leaning toward this sentiment.

This is important in portraying COO's business from an investment position. You buy COO today, you're buying a portfolio that is positioned at the tip of the spear across a breadth of adjacent markets, spanning spheres; torics; and multifocals. For example, the firm's myopia management division grew 32% YoY to $25mm, which stems directly from the MiSight brand – up 50% YoY. COO is at a $120–$130mm run-rate in CooperVision on these numbers. It could get there too. White also mentioned that ~ 50% of the population is expected to have myopia by 2050 (myopia is also known as nearsightedness). It is at 34% now, allowing for plenty of headroom for COO to grow its MiSight market.

CooperSurgical

Turning over to CooperSurgical, the 10% growth rate came to $277mm at the top-line, as mentioned. This was propped by sales in the office and surgical products division. Across the OB-GYN medical, PARAGARD and stem cell storage portfolios, it pulled in $165mm. Fertility sales contributed $112mm on this, and there's interesting market dynamics according to White. He is broadly bullish on the sector:

It’s estimated that roughly 50% of reproductive age couples have fertility challenges and that over 750,000 babies are born annually through fertility assisted measures and these numbers are growing. Within the broader fertility space, we compete in a market that’s roughly $2 billion in annual sales, and we forecast growth of 5% to 10% for many years to come.

2). Margin analysis

Moving down the P&L, gross margin declined ~120bps YoY to 65.7%. Further, OpEx came in at 43% of turnover, clipping operating margin by 200bps to 22.6% for the quarter. An important tailwind to the operating line is that management reported it has overcome the freight and logistics headwinds it incurred last few quarters. This looks to have inflected positively on gross capital productivity, as seen in Figure 3. Here the rolling TTM gross profit is taken scaled relative to total assets to highlight gross profitability. You can see each of the firm's asset growth, quarterly TTM gross and the corresponding profit. As it shows:

Gross capital productivity is down from highs of 23% in 2020, after grinding down across the pandemic era.

However, it has curled back up to range over the last 12-months, now at 19.1%.

Asset growth has been flat, so this tells me the upside is derived at the income level.

Thus, despite the 120bps contraction in gross margin (income), on a capital productivity basis (investment return), it gained ~70bps of margin.

Added to that, you've got COO rolling FCF conversion higher into the remainder 2023. As seen in Figure 4, the trailing FCF margin rests at 16% of turnover, well above 2-year range. Here, the rolling TTM FCF's were taken each quarter. Notable, there is some degree of leverage observed here, with each turn in revenue contributing to positive turns in cash COO can spin off to shareholders. The trend line in FCF conversion from NOPAT is similar.

Fig. 3

Data: Author, COO 10-K's

Fig. 4

Data: Author, COO 10-K's

3). Guidance, projections

Management calls for another year of growth at [contact lens] market rates. It expects 7-9% at the top this year, to generate $2.4Bn at the upper end of range. On this, CooperSurgical could do $1.17Bn in revenue to grow 7% organically. It expects to pull this down to earnings of $12.90 per share. I believe these numbers aren't unreasonable.

It is essential to understand what the market expects as well, gauge if there is any mispricing in these expectations. First, I'd assume a 12% discount rate with COO , reflecting a composite of opportunity cost at long-term market rates of return. If the contact lens giant is to remain attractive over just holding it within the S&P 500 index, it needs to outpace this hurdle rate on its own investments. I believe the market will adopt a similar range (say, 10–12%) for the same reasons as me.

At its current market valuation of $19.17Bn, the market values COO's future cash flows at $2–2.3Bn [using post-tax earnings] at the 10-12% hurdle rate in my opinion ($2,300/0.12 = $19,166). That's a 3.1x multiple on trailing EBITA of $741mm, calling for COO to compound earnings at ~10% geometrically over the next 10 years at the upper end. Quite the ask, but these are the expectations nonetheless. This calls for $841mm in FY'23 pre-tax income, not an unreasonable expectation and one that aligns with my own estimates.

4). Economic characteristics of the business

Close attention to detail is required to analyse the market's $5.15Bn repricing in COO's market cap since Q3 FY'22 last year. I was critical of the company's sub-par incremental returns on capital in the last publication, calling it "a classic example of when a company's ROIC doesn't beat the hurdle rate, that growth is actually destructive to valuation". Moving forward, there are more pleasing signs:

For one, as evidence of its success, the market looks to be rewarding COO's capital investment decisions. Looking from Q3–date, of the $246mm in capital it retained from shareholders (in retained earnings), it put 103% of this ($255mm) to work in additional capital investment. The market is obviously tremendously happy with this and expects above-average results from its deployment. From the end of Q3 FY'22–date, investors gave COO another $5.15Bn in market cap to trade back at 2021 range. On that, the firm created, or was rewarded, $20.20 for every $1 incremental investment made over the three quarters. This was backed by, 1) returns on existing capital above the hurdle rate [ex-goodwill], and 2) the expected outcome to future earnings (seen in the market price).

Two, COO generated incremental economic earnings of $68mm over this same 3-quarter period [Figure 5]. These are observed within trend in Figure 5a. I'd be looking more closely to the economic profit or loss (ROIC above/below the hurdle rate) versus the accounting profits for COO given it is a better measure of the firm's ability to create value. I want to commit my risk capital to financial and/or tangible assets that will compound the value of $1 greater than a simple 60/40 setup riding both benchmarks. To invest, I want my capital to be so valuable in my company's hands that all I need to do is continue allocating in small parcels with each passing month. You only get this with favourable business economics, where the returns on a firm's capital beats the hurdle to deliver economic profits to shareholders. That way, the value of capital is higher in my company's hands than my own and justifies a higher valuation over time. For COO, you'll note the $68mm in economic earnings from Q3 FY'22–Q1 FY'23 (TTM figures) came to produce a 26.5% economic profit on the capital required to generate this.

Fig. 5

Data: Author, COO 10-K's

Fig. 6

Data: Author, COO 10-K's

Valuation

Accurately valuing COO opens up a can of worms. On the one hand, investors are asked to pay $30 for every $1 in COO's forward earnings at 2.5x book value. You're only getting 3.4% in trailing ROE at this time, and this would be <1% when paying that multiple. Further, it is valued at 60% and 20% above the sector on each of these multiples respectively. On the other side, you've got a firm compounding returns on existing and new capital 15-20% on a rolling basis, routinely 3–4 points above the hurdle rate each quarter at least. This, coupled with the market's revised expectations and COO's financial performance place it above the bulk of peers, and sets the stage to continue adding value down the line. Those are very expensive multiples, however, so there needs to be a very clear mispricing in the market's expectations to warrant a buy.

Recall I estimated the market values COO's future owner earnings at $2–$2.3Bn at the 10–12% hurdle rate, getting to the current market cap. This called for 12% geometric post-tax earnings growth over the next 5-years to get there. This calls for $841mm this year, so you'd be looking to ~$900mm+ in FY'23 EBIT (21.5% YoY growth), or $693mm after 23% tax, to see COO rating higher from current valuations.

Running some basic assumptions:

The average trailing ROIC was 18% per quarter from 2020–date. Carrying this forward and compounding EBIT projections from Q1 FY'23 TTM actuals at this rate gets you to the $670mm mark, still above market consensus. This assumes $8Bn in invested capital by the end of this year. Adding this to an implied valuation model that compounds on itself at the 18% each year, I get to $21.6Bn in implied market valuation by FY'23 year end. This represents 32x forward NOPAT, 24x EBIT. Note, the two series (implied and actual) are separate from each other. The actuals are quoted from market data, whereas implieds are derived from implied market cap in: (Market Cap in T+0 x ROIC). This has proven to be a tight model up until the market selloff in 2022, and could provide COO scope to re-rate another 12–15% to the upside back toward fair value.

Therefore, I believe there is scope to value COO at $21.6Bn market value or $440 per share (15% upside potential).

Fig. 7

Data: Author

In short

After a strong start to the year COO has addressed many of the tension points I raised last time in rating it a hold. In particular, the market expects plenty of value from the incremental investments it has made since Q3 last year, coinciding with a reversal in its share price. I am looking to the firm hitting $900mm in FY'23 EBIT or $670mm in FY'22 NOPAT, which would imply the market's expectations have undervalued COO at the time of writing. Net-net, I revise COO stock back to a buy at $440 price target.