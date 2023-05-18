Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rates Spark: Yields Are Looking Up Again

Summary

  • Headlines on the debt ceiling give rise to cautious optimism.
  • Central bankers' consistent message is looking more credible and hikes are being considered again, bear-flattening yield curves.
  • For now, all are within recent ranges.

Screen with rising interest rates.

Torsten Asmus

By Benjamin Schroeder, Antoine Bouvet, Padhraic Garvey, CFA

Curves re-flatten on returning optimism

The cautious optimism returning to the market is allowing a refocus on the relatively consistent message that has come from central banks in recent

US Treasury 2s10s, Bund 2s10s, Gilt 2s10s - 2s10s curves bear-flatten, but all are still within recent ranges

2s10s Curves Bear-Flatten, But All Are Still Within Recent Ranges (Refinitiv, ING)

2-year Germany swap spreads (inverted), 10-year Italy-Germany spread - Bund ASWs defy the returning optimism reflected in other sovereign spreads

Bund ASWs Defy The Returning Optimism Reflected In Other Sovereign Spreads (Refinitiv, ING)

This article was written by

From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

