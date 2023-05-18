Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Zurich Confirms Its Strong Financial Position

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.92K Followers

Summary

  • The P&C insurance revenues grew strongly and were supported by price hikes.
  • Solvency II ratio still at the top among its EU top-peers.
  • Proactive capital allocation and an ongoing buyback to support Zurich's share price development.

Zurich Insurance company office headquarters

thamerpic

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCQX:ZURVY) just released its Q1 2023 financial figures. This year, we already commented on the Swiss insurer twice analyzing first the company's Fiscal Year 2022 results and then providing our insight on Zurich's exposure

Mare Evidence Lab's previous analysis

Mare Evidence Lab's previous analysis

Zurich P&C upside

Zurich P&C upside

Zurich SII ratio evolution

Zurich SII ratio evolution

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.92K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ZURVY, ZFSVF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.