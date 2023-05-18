Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Jackson Financial: Unmasking Stability Amid Turmoil

Summary

  • JXN Q1 2023 losses reflect hedging volatility and changing market conditions, not fundamental company issues.
  • Non-GAAP measures such as Adjusted Operating Earnings give a clearer picture of JXN's performance.
  • Despite this, a decrease in total customer deposits suggests a decline in interest in JXN's financial products.

Author's Note: I have previously covered Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) and Jackson Financial Series A (NYSE:JXN.PA) in previous articles. This piece builds on insights previously discussed, so I recommend revising the earlier coverage for context.

Investment Thesis

Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
3.94K Followers
Bashar is a contributing writer at Seeking Alpha, focusing on Long/Short investment ideas, with a geographic focus in North America. Before that, Bashar worked at an Investment Fund in the United Kingdom. He has a Master's degree in Finance from the Queen Mary University of London and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Middlesex University.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

