grandriver

With Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) underperforming since my initial write-up, I wanted to catch up on the name. The stock is down about -9% since my initial bullish article in March.

Q1 Results

For Q1, AR posted revenue of $1.41 billion, up 79%. That was ahead of the analyst revenue consensus of $1.21 billion. Natural gas sales fell by -33% to $668.3 million, while NGL sales dropped -25% to $495.4 million. Oil sales slipped -18% to $51.8 million. Hedging gains versus losses a year ago drove total revenue higher.

AR recorded adjusted EPS of 50 cents. That was 5 cents above the analyst consensus.

Net production was 3.3 Bcfe/d, up 3% year over year. Natural gas production fell -3%, while ethane production soared 53% and other NGL production rose 2%. Oil production climbed 15%. Overall liquid production grew 17%.

AR's average realized price after hedging was $4.08 Mcfe, down -19%.

The company generated operating cash flow of $565.7 million in the quarter, up from $343.9 million a year ago. Free cash flow was $314.6 million in the quarter, up from $173.6 million in the prior-year quarter. It spent $266.9 million in drilling and completion capex.

AR ended the quarter with $1.31 billion in net debt. Its trailing twelve month leverage was 0.5x.

AR put up nice results that were largely in line with expectations. Liquids growth of 17% was a particular highlight, and the company's strong firm transportation allowed it to get premium pricing.

Outlook

For the full year, AR forecast net production of between 3.25-3.3 Bcfe/d. It is projecting net liquids production (excluding ethane) of between 105,000-110,000 Bbl/d, and ethane production of between 70,000-75,000 Bbl/d. Natural gas production is expected to be between 2.10-2.15 Bcf/d, while oil production guidance is for volumes of 9,000-10,000 Bbl/d.

AR is currently running three rigs with two completion crews. It expects to drill 65-70 wells this year and complete 60-65.

With regard to costs, the company anticipates cash production expense between $2.40-2.50. Yearly drilling and completion capex is projected to be between $875-925 million, with land capex of $150 million. The company sees service costs for rigs and completion flattening and a decline in raw material costs, which should lower maintenance capex in 2024.

Company Presentation

Discussing the NGL environment on its Q1 earnings call, VP of Liquids Marketing and Transportation David Cannelongo said:

Propane exports hit an all-time weekly high at 1.85 million barrels per day in April, according to EIA data. The increase this year is the result of the post-COVID recoveries in demand and the Chinese economy reopening. Looking at the macro infrastructure picture. This year is expected to be a pivotal one for the LPG market, which stands for liquefied petroleum gas, namely propane and butane. We expect record deliveries of very large gas carriers, or VLGCs, which are the largest sized marine vessels that can carry LPG, roughly 550,000 barrels per ship. The market will also see significant increases in Chinese petrochemical demand for LPG, driven by PDH capacity additions this year and in 2024. On the shipping side, the market expects deliveries to 46 new VLGC ships during 2023, which equates to a 300,000 barrel per day increase in shipping capacity based on average round-trip voyages from the U.S. Gulf Coast to China. 11 new VLGCs have already been placed into service year-to-date. These capacity additions have already helped reduce the Baltic rate from $94 at the beginning of 2023 to $75 today. The additional VLGCs are expected to reduce shipping rates further and narrow the spread between Mont Belvieu and international pricing, resulting in a tailwind for Antero's C3+ realizations. The world's supply growth in NGL production is expected to be roughly flat from 2022 to 2024, the U.S. is expected to grow 11% during that period. I'll note that we believe that this U.S. growth estimate could prove to be too high given the year-to-date reductions in liquids-rich-focused drilling rigs. .. We have seen a recent recovery in utilization rates at existing PDH units and continued plans to add more capacity in 2023 and 2024 to meet post-pandemic demand growth. … With limited supply growth coming from the Middle East and other areas, as we just discussed, China will increasingly depend on U.S. LPG imports to serve these plants. This trend is already evident with 50% of total Chinese LPG imports coming from the U.S. in March of 2023, according to third-party ship tracking data. Antero is extremely well positioned to benefit from increasing global NGL demand over the long term, with over 50% of our NGL volumes being exported and all of our NGL volume currently unhedged."

While the above quote is long, it is important market commentary. AR is uniquely positioned among its natural gas peers given its focus on NGL production. As such, the company is one of the best-positioned to benefit from a re-opening China and overall LPG demand growth. Barring a major global recession, I expect the AR to benefit from these trends as the year progresses and into 2024.

Valuation

AR trades at 8.1x EBITDA based on 2023 analyst estimates of $1.4 billion. Based on the 2024 consensus of $2.1 billion, the stock trades at a 5.4x multiple.

Of course, the price of natural gas can and NGLs change the actual results immensely. It is also notable that EBITDA estimates have come down considerably from the last time I looked at the stock. Previously, the consensus for 2023 was $2.2 billion, and $3.4 billion for 2014.

As a reminder, the company also owns a 29% stake in Antero Midstream (AM), which is valued at nearly $1.5 billion.

Conclusion

AR remains a solid option to play a rebound on natural gas, as well as increased NGL export demand. The company notes in its May presentation that natural gas rigs have decreased by -15%, or 30 rigs, since March. At the same time, there are a lot of coal plant retirements set for this year, both of which should help rebalance the supply-demand outlook for natural gas.

Company Presentation

On the NGL front, meanwhile, China re-opening, more VLGC ships and reduced shipping rates, additional PDH capacity coming online, and less international NGL production bode well for a potential rebound in pricing.

I continue to rate AR a "Buy."