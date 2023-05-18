Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Cameco: One Of Few True Safe-Haven Stocks In Event Of Recession

May 18, 2023 5:52 AM ETCameco Corporation (CCJ), CCO:CAKMB
Zoltan Ban
Summary

  • With more and more talk of a possible US and perhaps global recession on the horizon, the inevitable question that arises is where it might be safe to invest.
  • Due to the nature of current recessionary pressures, ranging from geopolitical to financial uncertainty, classic defensive stocks, such as consumer staples are unlikely to work as a safe haven.
  • Uranium miners could be that rare alternative, given the non-cyclical nature of uranium demand. Cameco is by far my favorite uranium mining stock, given its solid, well-established position within the industry.

Investment thesis

There is growing talk of an impending recession. It might be perhaps just certain countries that may experience it, or perhaps it could become a global one, which means that it is time to talk about safe haven investments. Generally, the

Zoltan Ban
My name is Zoltan Ban,  I have a BA in economics. I am a personal investor with over a decade and a half of active trading experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CCJ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

