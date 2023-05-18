Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Age Of AI

May 18, 2023
Franklin Templeton Investments
Summary

  • Since 2017, AI adoption has more than doubled globally as companies have embraced the potential that the technology unlocks.
  • AI is under development at multiple large companies for a variety of purposes, including most large technology and technology-related companies, either as standalone products or as ways of improving existing products and business processes.
  • Such structural shifts in the technology landscape often create attractive investment opportunities for long-term investors who can position portfolios to take advantage of these shifts.

Artificial intelligence touch screen

Laurence Dutton

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a key pillar of the digital transformation theme, which is driving significant disruption and spurring new growth. Grant Bowers, portfolio manager with Franklin Equity Group, offers a unique perspective of the challenges and benefits of this evolving and disruptive

Global AI market size, actuals and forecast 2020 to 2026 end

Exhibit 1: Global AI Market Size, Actuals and Forecast 2020 - 2026E

Time taken to reach one million users for various applications - as of January 2023

Exhibit 2: Time To Reach One Million Users For Various Applications - January 2023

Projected gains in global GDP in 2030 resulting from AI by industry sector

Exhibit 3: Projected Gains In Global GDP In 2030 Resulting From AI By Industry Sector

AI adoption by industry and function - as of 2021

Exhibit 4: AI Adoption By Industry And Function - 2021

Examples of investment opportunities in AI

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton Investments
Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton Investments. Franklin Templeton Investments provides global and domestic investment management solutions managed by its Franklin, Templeton, Mutual Series, Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management and K2 investment teams. The San Mateo, CA-based company has more than 65 years of investment experience and over $908 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2014. For more information, please call 1-800/DIAL BEN® or visit franklinresources.com.

