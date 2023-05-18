Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
EVgo: Paving The Way For Electric Vehicle Adoption

May 18, 2023 6:55 AM ETEVgo, Inc. (EVGO)
Summary

  • EVgo's charging network is highly reliable and compatible with all types of electric vehicles.
  • The $4 billion US EV charging market is set to grow to $11 billion by 2025, creating plenty of runway for providers.
  • EVGO stock is trading at a premium valuation which is why I have a hold rating on the company.

Mother holding her son while charging her electric vehicle

Brothers91

Investment Thesis

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) is a leading company in the US that owns and operates a fast-charging network for electric vehicles. It generates revenue by installing chargers and strategically expanding its capacity to meet growing demand. EVgo's network

Q1 2023 Highlights

Company Presentation

EV Landscape Overview

Company Presentation

EVgo Valuation Grade

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
60 Followers
MBA Student with three years of experience in sell-side. I focus on value opportunities in the market that provide a deep margin of safety.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

