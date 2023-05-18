Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
VYM: Why It's A Good Idea To Switch To VYMI

Summary

  • US stock markets have been outperforming for years, but no longer the past months.
  • Both international diversification and high dividend investing are a good idea and VYMI gives exposure to both.
  • VYM has a meagre 1.63% dividend yield while VYMI yields 4.43%.
  • Compared to VYM, VYMI has a better valuation, a better momentum and a higher yield.

Creative rocket light bulb with smoke and blast successfully takes off into the starry sky. Business start up launch and successful idea, concept.

Ales_Utovko/iStock via Getty Images

International diversification has been a losing proposition for US investors the past decade. Most investors agree that diversification is a good idea. A lot of investors agree that dividend yield is an important element of the total

Figure 1: Downside protection

Figure 1: Downside protection (AQR)

Figure 2: Valuation expansion

Figure 2: Valuation expansion (AQR)

Figure 3: Price vs total return

Figure 3: Price vs total return (Charles Schwab)

Figure 4: Higher returns with lower risk

Figure 4: Higher returns with lower risk (Blackrock)

Figure 5: Downside protection

Figure 5: Downside protection (Blackrock)

Figure 6: Total return chart

Figure 6: Total return chart (Yahoo! Finance, Author)

Figure 7: Total return chart

Figure 7: Total return chart (Yahoo! Finance, Author)

Figure 8: VYM Contribution analysis

Figure 8: VYM Contribution analysis (Finominal)

Figure 9: VYMI Contribution analysis

Figure 9: VYMI Contribution analysis (Finominal)

Figure 10: Trends

Figure 10: Trends (Yahoo! Finance, Author)

Figure 11: Dividend yield

Figure 11: Dividend yield (Seeking Alpha)

Figure 12: Valuation

Figure 12: Valuation (Vanguard)

Figure 13: Regional allocation

Figure 13: Regional allocation (Vanguard)

Figure 14: Top 10 holdings

Figure 14: Top 10 holdings (Vanguard)

Figure 15: Total return chart

Figure 15: Total return chart (Yahoo! Finance, Author)

This article was written by

Hi, I’m a private investor and a teacher. I like to program and the stock markets are a fertile playground for data analysis and visualisation and this helps me take well-informed decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in VYMI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

