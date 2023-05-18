Caiaimage/Sam Edwards/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In this article, I want to share my opinion on Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW). On Seeking Alpha, MPW is a highly-debated stock right now. As I am writing this introduction, there have been 15 published articles over the last 30 days, 12 having a buy rating and only 2 a sell rating.

Overall, SA Analysts and Wall Street are bullish on MPW while SA's Quant rating is neutral:

Rating Summary (Seeking Alpha)

I took a look at the company to see if it might be a good short-term investment. I want to highlight right in the beginning that I don't think MPW is a good long-term investment, so please keep that in mind. However, there might be a significant upside in the short to medium term in the case that MPW manages to handle its debt load and stabilizes financially.

As for the structure of this article, I will address the current cost of capital after a short company overview including valuation. I will then share my take on past performance and prospects before ending with some closing thoughts and my conclusion.

Short company overview and valuation

MPW is a REIT that specializes in acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. At the end of 2022, MPW had investments in 444 facilities across 31 states in the U.S. and 9 other countries, mainly Europe.

Besides investing in the aforementioned facilities, MPW also makes loans to and takes non-controlling equity stakes in some of its tenants. The following overview from the 10-K shows MPW's total assets:

MPW Assets (MPW 10-K)

Net of depreciation and amortization, the real estate assets made up 75% of total assets ($14.7 billion) at the end of FY2022. The equity stakes in the tenants amounted to $1.44 billion and the share of investments in real estate joint ventures another $1.5 billion.

As I am writing this, MPW is trading at $7.49 per share. The adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) excluding stock-based compensation expenses stand at $763.8 million for the trailing twelve months (TTM), or around $1.27 per share. So MPW is trading at 6 times adjusted funds from operations or a 17% AFFO yield. This is also the main bull case for investing in MPW. Assuming MPW would not grow at all, had no changes in debt costs in the future and would just pay out all cash flows to the shareholders, we would be looking at a pre-tax return of those 17% per year. The market is pricing in a severe deterioration of MPW's business. Our job as investors is to gauge how likely this is and if the risk-to-return ratio is favorable for us. This is what I want to find out in this article.

Cost of Capital

The equity markets sent MPW shares down around 57% over the past year, as can be seen in the following chart:

MPW stock price 1Y (Seeking Alpha)

As the cost of equity can be estimated to be the AFFO yield of 17%, the market basically completely denies MPW to raise capital through the issuance of new shares.

The only other source of capital, besides operating cash-flows and disposal of assets, is debt financing. So let's look at how this is going for MPW. The following chart from MPW's recent 10-Q filing shows the composition of MPW's debt:

MPW debt as of March 31, 2023 (10-Q filing)

Total debt amounted to $10.4 billion. The interest rates on the outstanding bonds look low. This is misleading because the last bond that MPW issued was the 0.993% Euro bond (the $ value is converted from €) which was issued back in October 2021 when interest rates in Europe were basically zero. The last two issuances before that were the GBP bonds at 2.5% (due 2026) and 3.375% (due 2030). Both these bonds were issued in March 2021.

If MPW issues bonds today, interest rates would be way higher than what we are seeing here. We can gauge the potential increase in debt financing costs by looking at the development of the revolving credit facility. According to the comments MPW made in the FY2022 10-K, the weighted interest rate on the revolving facility was 1.3% in 2021 and 3.8% in 2022. That is a 250 basis point increase in just one year! According to the first quarter FY2023 supplemental document, the interest rate on the revolving credit facility had a range from 4.115%-6.409%. That would be around 5.25% at the midpoint, another 145 basis points increase from the FY2022 weighted average. This looks like interest rates on newly issued bonds should be at least 400 basis points higher than in the past. With the long-term bonds ranging from 3.5%-5%, we can assume that MPW would need to pay at least 7.5%-9% interest (probably a bit more).

This would be in line with fellow analyst Wright's Research comments regarding the current pricing of MPW bonds in a recent article. According to the linked article, the bond market is pricing MPW's debt at close to 10% right now.

The key takeaway here is that (a) the equity market denies MPW to raise new capital through the issuance of new shares by pricing shares at a very low valuation and (b) MPW's options to raise capital through new debt are limited at best. MPW could probably borrow some capital but only at insane interest costs. This would be a major headwind to MPW's cash flows. Especially the short duration bonds are priced at low-interest rates (2.55% due 2023 and 3.325% due 2025). If these had to be refinanced at triple the cost, the effect on MPW's cash flows could be significant.

FY2022 interest expense amounted to $359 million. Factoring in only the interest rate increase on the revolving credit facility, the run-rate interest expense for FY2023 should already be $394 million, a 10% YoY increase.

Past Performance

Next, I want to take a look at past performance.

I want to start by looking at the AFFO over the past few years. Please keep in mind that I count share-based compensation as a cash expense.

MPW AFFO (Company reports - compiled by Author)

We can see that AFFO grew nicely since FY2016 and only declined for the TTM.

If we look at it on a per-share basis, the picture looks quite different:

MPW AFFO per share (Company reports - compiled by Author)

From FY2016 to FY2022, AFFO grew from $1.11 to $1.34, a CAGR of just 3%, and declined to $1.28 for the TTM. What disturbs me is that when I read through the earnings calls and look at the company presentations, management always states that MPW's leases are protected against inflation and have built-in rent escalators. Here is an answer from MPW Founder, EVP and CFO Steven Hammer in the most recent earnings call regarding a question from an analyst about the rent increase on an annual basis from the CPI-linked escalators:

Well, it varies across every one of our lease arrangements. -- effect, if I understand the question, I think I do -- typically, almost all of our leases have a floor, and let's just say that has a weighted average floor of 2%. So we've been realizing those cash bumps even recently when inflation has been less than 2%. And then the ceiling, which almost all of our leases have some type of high end, that high end could be unlimited inflation, which some of our leases have and some of our leases have a ceiling on that. And let's just say that's on average, if there is a ceiling, let's call it 4%. If you weight all of our leases you'll probably come up with a portfolio number of a ceiling -- I mean, a floor of 2% and a ceiling probably in the 5% range.

Source: MPW Q1 2023 Earnings call

Let's assume that the floor is set at 2% while AFFO over the past few years only grew at 3% per year. In this case, nearly all of MPW's AFFO growth over the past few years should have been a result of rent increases. This would mean that all the acquisitions over the past created close to zero value for shareholders. In this timeframe, real estate assets on the balance sheet grew from $5.7 to $14.7 billion (+158%), net debt grew from $2.9 to $10.3 billion (+253%) and shares outstanding grew from 261 to 599 million (+129%). This begs the question of why MPW even bothered to make so many acquisitions and load up on debt as they have.

Another thing that I want to highlight is the aforementioned stock-based compensation (SBC). Here is a chart showing the total SBC (the amount adjusted on the AFFO level) since 2016:

MPW SBC since 2016 (Company reports - compiled by Author)

While total AFFO grew from $290 million in FY2016 to $804 million in FY2022 (+177%), total SBC grew from $8 million to $46 million (+484%).

The issue becomes more visible by looking at the following chart showing the total SBC as % of total AFFO:

MPW SBC as % of AFFO (Company reports - compiled by Author)

The SBC as a percentage of AFFO skyrocketed in FY2019 and FY2020. The SBC as % of total real estate assets on the balance sheet also more than doubled in FY2019 and kept steady at 0,3% since then. I get the feeling that while the massive acquisitions of the past created no value for shareholders, they did create value in the pockets of MPW's executives. I am not sure what could justify this development, I only know that MPW's operating performance doesn't.

Future Prospects

Now I already covered quite some negative ground. Does all of this mean that MPW is a terrible investment? Not necessarily. All it tells me is that MPW is not a good long-term investment. That doesn't mean that there can't be any short to medium-term value to be had here. The problem is that time is the enemy of fundamentally poor companies like MPW. If MPW manages to solve the current problems (I will go over these soon) over let's say the next two years, the stock might easily double from current levels. In this case, it wouldn't even matter if MPW is paying the current dividend which amounts to a staggering 15% dividend yield. On the other hand, if MPW fails to solve the current problems, cash flows might spiral downward and the investment would prove to be a failure.

What should we be willing to pay for a business that might grow cash flows at around 2-3% per year through rent increases, assuming MPW stabilizes financially? Maybe 12 times AFFO would be a reasonable valuation. That would result in the aforementioned possible doubling in the short to medium term.

Our job as investors is to look at the possible scenarios and decide if the risk/reward ratio is good enough to justify an investment. So let's do exactly that.

The two major concerns regarding MPW are (1) the refinancing of debt over the next few years and (2) the financial stability of MPW's tenants. While those two are connected in some ways, I still want to go over both separately.

(1) Refinancing of debt

Referring to the debt chart I included earlier, MPW has to repay $493 million for the 2.55% notes (due December 5, 2023), $802 million for the AUD term loan facility (due May 23, 2024) and $129 million for the GBP term loan (due December 9, 2024). So MPW has to repay or refinance around $1.4 billion until the end of 2024.

MPW already announced that it will repay the AUD term loan by selling Australian real estate investments to affiliates of HMC Capital. According to the last 10-K filing, the AUD term loan had a fixed interest rate of 2.45%. In MPW's announcement, they reported a lease cap rate of 5.7% for the sale of the assets. In conclusion, selling these assets and paying back the AUD term loan with the proceeds will be a net negative for MPW because more lease income will be lost than interest expense is saved.

The remaining $630 million could be paid back with the $300 million cash on hand (as of March 31, 2023) and the revolving credit facility. If we assume that MPW will only use a part of its cash on hand and finance the remaining amount with the revolving credit facility, this should also have a small overall negative effect on MPW's cash flows because the interest rate on the revolving credit facility increased a lot (as I already highlighted earlier).

This sounds quite good, doesn't it? MPW has everything figured out and will repay all of its debt for 2023 and 2024. Well, something is missing. Let me highlight what MPW said in the recent earnings call regarding what I just wrote above:

With liquidity at quarter end of approximately $1 billion, plus the more than $900 million from sales that I just mentioned, along with additional cash expectations from the sale of Connecticut to Gale, repayment of Steward loans and other transactions we will be well able to satisfy all of our roughly $1.4 billion in 2023 and 2024 debt maturities.

Source: Q1 2023 Earnings Call - Steven Hammer

This is basically what I just summed up above, $1.4 billion debt maturities in 2023 and 2024.

In 2025 though, there are two more maturities: The GBP term loan for $863 million (due January 15, 2025) and the 3.325% notes for $542 million (due March 24, 2025). As both of these are due very early in 2025, we should factor these in.

My problem is that MPW was only able to raise the cash needed to be able to repay the 2023/2024 debt by selling some assets. Will they have to do the same throughout 2024 to be able to repay the 2025 debt? I don't want to go more into the details but you may get where I am going here. If MPW has to keep selling assets, let's say at the aforementioned 5.7% cap rate, to repay the debt that was priced at around 2.5-3.0% interest rates, the headwind to the bottom line could be substantial and lead to the worst case scenario: a downward spiral of selling assets and paying back low priced debt.

A solution would be a dividend cut. In my opinion, this would be the right thing to do at this point. With around 598 million shares outstanding and a current annual dividend of $1.16, the annual payout for MPW stands at around $694 million.

MPW currently guides for $1.55 normalized FFO for FY2023 at the midpoint of the guidance range. We can use the same adjustments that MPW uses to calculate a potential FY2023 AFFO. Let's assume the deduction for straight-line rent revenue and other declines a bit from $0.50 in FY2021 and FY2022 to $0.40 per share (the Q1 FY2023 number annualized), debt costs amortization stays at $0.03 per share and we adjust $0.07 per share for SBC. In this scenario, the potential FY2023 AFFO per share would come in at around $1.12 for the midrange of the current guidance. This would also mean that the current dividend of $1.16 is slightly not covered by AFFO which would amount to around $667 million.

This also doesn't tell the whole story though because MPW's guidance is kind of distorted. Instead of describing it myself, I will just quote CFO Steven Hammer again:

This morning, we reported net income and normalized FFO of $0.05 and $0.37 per diluted share, respectively, for the first quarter of 2023. There are a few components of these reported results that I will point out. First, this includes no rent or interest income related to Prospect. As we reported last quarter, we are currently recognizing Prospect rental income only as cash is received and Prospect paid no rent or interest during the quarter.

Source: Q1 2023 Earnings Call - Steven Hammer (Opening remarks)

The first quarter numbers and the guidance are factoring in that one of MPW's tenants, Prospect Medical Holdings, is not paying rent and interest at the moment. The guidance is calculated with what MPW thinks Prospect will pay in FY2023. This leads me to the last part of this article.

(2) Financial stability of the tenants

In my opinion, there are two scenarios of how the current situation can play out positively for MPW: (1) MPW cuts the dividend and partly avoids having to refinance the debt that matures in early 2025 by using the retained cash, leading to AFFO remaining stable or (2) MPW keeps the dividend but manages to increase rents through the aforementioned rent escalators and offsets some of the looming interest expense increases. A combination of these two scenarios is also possible.

I think that option one is the right way to go (MPW's management already said on the recent earnings call that all options are on the table, including a change of the dividend). In the case of option two though, we have to ask ourselves if MPW's tenants will be able to pay those increasing rents.

Regarding the current problems with Prospect Medical Holdings, I will just shortly summarize MPW's statement in the last 10-Q filing:

- MPW expects that Prospect will start making rent payments for 50% of contractual rent on the California properties starting in September 2023,

- MPW provided Prospect with a $75 million loan,

- MPW obtained a non-controlling ownership stake in PHP Holdings (Prospects managed care business) in exchange for unpaid interest, unpaid rent and a $113 million loan,

- MPW gave another $50 million to PHP Holdings which is convertible into equity.

So basically, MPW is giving out loans to help Prospect stay solvent and at the same time exchanges debt and unpaid rent/interest for Prospect equity stakes. It could be argued about how valuable those equity stakes are when Prospect seems to be barely solvent.

Steward Health Care System LLC (Steward), MPW's largest tenant, also had some financial problems over the past few quarters. Concerns about the solvency of these two tenants are a big contributor to MPW's depressed share price, as can be concluded by the sharp slide on May 12, 2023 after this news report about both tenants seeking refinancing. On a side note, the top comment of the linked news report is a great summary of what has been happening to the sector since the pandemic and why MPW's tenants are having such a hard time. I highly suggest reading it.

I don't want to go into more detail here but I think you might be getting the point. All of MPW's efforts might be in vain if it won't be able to increase rents in the upcoming years due to the struggle of its tenants. Should MPW keep the dividend flat and not be able to increase rents, they will have to (a) sell even more assets, (b) refinance debt at (probably) way higher rates than present in early 2025, or (c) issue new shares at depressed prices. The share price might recover until then, but I don't see that happening without MPW retaining cash to get ready for the two big debt maturities in early 2025.

Some closing thoughts

As I said we need to look at the risk/reward ratio to decide if an investment in MPW has good prospects. I covered a lot of negative ground in this article and I think that buying MPW in the past for anything above the $15 range was a really bad investment. At current prices though, the market is pricing in a severe deterioration of MPW's business. I believe MPW has all the tools (namely a dividend cut) available to navigate this challenging environment.

Another thing that I would like to see is that MPW stays away from any acquisitions over the next 2-3 years. With the current cost of capital being sky-high, I highly doubt that MPW will be able to make accretive deals. As I highlighted in this article, the accretive acquisition track record seems horrible. Meanwhile, paying back debt at current prices should lead to low double-digit return rates on those repayments.

I think investors need to start looking beyond the dividend. If MPW were to pay out the dividend as it did over the past few quarters and fail to refinance the debt that is due in early 2025, the investment will still be a failure because, in this case, they will need to raise cash either by selling assets, refinancing with new debt or issuing shares at a depressed valuation. By cutting the dividend though, the retained cash should lead to low double-digit returns on the cash used to repay debt and simultaneously lower the risk regarding 2025 debt refinancing by a lot. That in turn should lead to a way higher valuation and make up most of the potential returns.

In the end, investors need to decide for themselves if the risk/reward ratio is good enough for them. I think that the market is exaggerating MPW's potential downside risks at this point. While I think that MPW is a poor long-term investment, MPW has all the tools to turn the ship around and easily double over the next 2-3 years. Even when management decides to cut the dividend by 50% (saving around $350 million per year in the process), the yield would still sit at close to 8%. As this is a classic turnaround play though, I wouldn't make MPW a big part of a portfolio. A weighting of 1-2% should be the upper limit.

Conclusion

I don't think that MPW is a good long-term investment. It is a bet on MPW management's ability to turn the ship around and financially stabilize the company. I think MPW has all the tools available to do so but I think a dividend cut is needed to lower the risk profile which should lead to possible higher valuations.

Investors shouldn't focus on the dividend and look beyond it instead because a large chunk of possible returns from an MPW investment will be from a valuation rerating. I think the risk/reward ratio is good enough to open a small position at around 0.5-1.0% of a portfolio (it keeps being a turnaround play). If MPW cuts the dividend sometime this year, the risk/reward ratio would improve dramatically. This would be a possible catalyst to double down on the initial small investment.

Therefore, I am giving MPW a very cautious buy rating while highlighting again that the size of the position should be kept small. I might turn more bullish on MPW if a dividend cut takes place.