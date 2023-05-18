Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Medical Properties Trust: A Bet On Financial Stabilization

Marcel Knoop
Summary

  • MPW is currently trading at around 6 times TTM adjusted funds from operations (AFFO).
  • The equity market basically completely denies MPW to raise capital while the debt market demands interest rates of up to 10%.
  • Acquisition track record seems horrible and the stock-based compensation as a percentage of AFFO skyrocketed since FY2019.
  • A dividend cut would lower the risk profile substantially and should result in higher valuation multiples.
  • Investors need to start looking beyond the dividend because most of the potential return should come from a valuation rerating.

Pulsmesser, Patient und Ärzte im Hintergrund auf der Intensivstation

Caiaimage/Sam Edwards/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In this article, I want to share my opinion on Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW). On Seeking Alpha, MPW is a highly-debated stock right now. As I am writing this introduction, there have been 15

SA Ratings Summary Screenshot (13-03-2023)

Rating Summary (Seeking Alpha)

Snippet from the 10-K showing distribution of total assets

MPW Assets (MPW 10-K)

SA chart showing MPW past year price action

MPW stock price 1Y (Seeking Alpha)

Chart from the 10-Q filing showing debt composition

MPW debt as of March 31, 2023 (10-Q filing)

Chart showing development of MPW's AFFO since FY2016

MPW AFFO (Company reports - compiled by Author)

Chart showing MPW's AFFO per share since 2016

MPW AFFO per share (Company reports - compiled by Author)

Chart showing the development of MPW's SBC since 2016

MPW SBC since 2016 (Company reports - compiled by Author)

Chart showing the total SBC as % of total AFFO

MPW SBC as % of AFFO (Company reports - compiled by Author)

Tax consultant and individual investor from Germany, Europe with academic background in Business Administration (B.A.) and Finance & Accounting (M.Sc.).I try to focus on high quality companies that preferably have high Returns on Capital Employed, high Cash Conversion/Generation, strong Balance Sheets, can outperform the broader market due to competitive advantages and have a long runway for growth.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MPW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Any material in this article should not be relied on as a formal investment recommendation. Never buy a stock without doing your own thorough research.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

