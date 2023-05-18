Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PagSeguro: A Deep Value Stock With A Fast-Growing And Highly Profitable Business

May 18, 2023 7:37 AM ETPagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)CIOXY, NU, SQ, STNE
Cameron Fen
Summary

  • PagSeguro’s payments division is earning upwards of $600 million in 2022, which on a $3.6 billion market cap ex-cash equates to a 6x P/E.
  • These earnings are masked by the large losses in the banking division due to rising rates.
  • At the same time, the entire business is growing at almost 50% a year.
  • Using NuBank as a comp, even the laggard banking division should reach profitability and 20-30% ROEs in the next few years.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Cameron Fen as a new contributor.

Contactless Paymen

mladenbalinovac

Q1 2023 Cielo Customer Composition

Q1 2023 Cielo Customer Composition (Q1 2023 Fact Sheet Cielo)

A snapshot of the top line of the income statement showing growth of the business

PagSeguro Top Line Growth and Take Rate (PagSeguro 2022 Annual Report)

A waterfall diagram illustrating the profitability of the payments business masked by banking losses

Profitability Diagram Showing Profits Before Banking Losses (PagSeguro 2022 Annual Report)

A picture containing the revenue and take rate of Cielo over the past 5 quarters

Cielo Take Rate and Revenue (Cielo Q1 2023 Presentation)

Cameron Fen
My name is Cameron Fen and I am a PhD economist by trade who specializes in using Machine Learning to improve macroeconomic models. However, as an investor, I prefer old-school fundamental investing in the style of later Buffet or Phil Fisher. I like buying good businesses at reasonable prices and holding them as long as they have places to invest capital at high returns.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STNE, PAGS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

