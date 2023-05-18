Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Cameron Fen as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Introduction

PagSeguro (NYSE:PAGS) is a retail point of service ('POS') provider in Brazil. This means that PAGS provides the hardware and software to handle purchasing transactions from retail customers. An analogy to the US market would be a company like SQ. PAGS has declined 58% since its IPO in January 2018. This is due to its premium IPO valuation and macroeconomic factors - both in Brazil and also likely in the USA where it is listed. Growth investors are deterred in this environment from investing in exotic locals and businesses without a record of profitability. For this reason, they have fled stocks like PAGS. However, despite being considered a growth stock, a closer examination suggests an incumbent disrupting, fast-growing, and cheap sum-of-the-parts business.

Brazilian Payment Sector Overview

Before I elaborate on my thesis, I would like to give an overview of the dynamics and business outlook in Brazilian payments. It is my opinion that understanding business dynamics is more important than looking at company metrics like current growth rate and P/E ratio. However, I will cover that as well. The incumbent payment platforms, Cielo (OTCPK:CIOXY), Rede, and Getnet charged high take rates-the percentage of a transaction that would go to the payment provider. For example, Steven Baria from S&P Global listed Cielo's credit card take rate in 2019 as 4.99%. At the time, PAGS and fellow payment disruptor StoneCo (STNE) both had take rates of around 2.5%.

Incumbents initially didn't want to cut prices as that would cannibalize profitability. However, this dynamic allowed PAGS (and STNE) to increase its share from 7.2% in Q42019 to 10.9% in Q32022 while Cielo's share declined from 40% to 26.8%. PAGS strategy involved targeting micro-merchants, defined as retail businesses with BRL 15000 ($3000) total payment value (TPV) per month. Due to Cielo's high prices, most of these businesses had no payment processor before PAGS, and PAGS was the only important player in this segment. In Cielo's Q1 2023 Fact Sheet, they have little presence in the 'long tail' of micro-merchants, with the name even suggesting a low-priority demographic.

Q1 2023 Cielo Customer Composition (Q1 2023 Fact Sheet Cielo)

Current and Future Growth

Momentum from this strategy is responsible for historic growth. PAGS has grown at a CAGR of 45% over the past four years and growth is not slowing down - growing 47% in 2022 year-over-year. Even though the incumbent payment processors are cutting their take rates, the reputation and the ancillary businesses seem to buoy PAGS' growth.

PagSeguro Top Line Growth and Take Rate (PagSeguro 2022 Annual Report)

As you can see 2022 YoY revenue grew by 47%, while 4Q2022 grew YoY at 22%. Cash earnings grew only by 7% as PagBank took a large write-down of the loan portfolio due to rising rates. This is a temporary write-down that should not affect earnings going forward, but I will discuss the implications of it later.

Sum-of-the-Parts - PagBank Details

PAGS and STNE both invested heavily in often loss-making ancillary services. However like SQ, given the scale of PAGS and STNE's payments business, they both contribute to ecosystem stickiness and likely grow into profitability. This means valuing PAGS on just a P/E is lacking. PAGS developed a lending/banking platform, PagBank. Even though PagBank is unprofitable, there is reason to expect that it will turn out to become a big contributor to the bottom line. PagBank echoes SQ's effort with Square Capital/Square Loans. Since the payment processor has merchants' payment processing data, they are in a better position than even banks to underwrite loans to this customer base and can do this with machine learning, avoiding the time and cost of a traditional underwriting process. STNE attempted to get into banking as well but ran into trouble with loan losses, which has set STNE behind PAGS. Buoyed by transaction information, PagBank has become the second-largest Neobank in Brazil (behind Nubank). Over the past 2 years, PagBank has grown active clients at a 43% CAGR and they have BRL 20 billion in deposits.

Although PagBank has underwriting advantages compared to Nubank (NU), the NU development cycle could shed some light on PagBank's maturity. Unfortunately, I have to use deposits as a proxy for bank size as I couldn't find better metrics like PagBank tangible equity broken out on PAGS financial reporting. NU has BRL 75 billion in deposits in 4Q 2022 and they had BRL 50 billion in deposits in 4Q 2021. At BRL 50 billion NU had a BRL 15 million quarterly loss. At BRL 75 billion in deposits, they had a BRL 750 million quarterly profit and a 40% annualized return on equity (ROE). This information suggests that the inflection point for profitability lies somewhere between BRL 50 billion and BRL 75 billion deposits for PagBank. Using the current growth rate of 40%, it will take PagBank less than 3 years to reach the BRL 50 billion deposit scale NU needed to be profitable. Despite this optionality, I will value PagBank at $0.

Sum-of-the-Parts - Payments

Currently, PagBank is a drag on the bottom line. According to the 4Q 2022 yearly net income waterfall, without the bank's losses due to rising rates, the payments business would have at least an income of BRL 4 billion ($800 million). There may be some banking losses baked into the 2021 non-GAAP earnings, so the number could well be higher. This equates to a roughly 6x P/E ratio depending on how you model taxes on the additional income. The market cap is undervaluing the payments business by itself, even if no value is assigned to PagBank. At a reasonable P/E of 12x, PAGS' market cap would be 100% higher. This number is conservative and takes into account the large losses due to PagBank, but doesn't assign any premium valuation for the revenue growth of the payments business.

Profitability Diagram Showing Profits Before Banking Losses (PagSeguro 2022 Annual Report)

Company Risks - Ecosystem Competition

I would like to provide some risks and additional color regarding the thesis. One disadvantage for PAGS is in developing a Point-of-Sale (POS) payments ecosystem. As it matured, Square implemented a suite of ancillary software and Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) so that a Square merchant could access an ecosystem of apps to do whatever he or she needed. This led to stickiness for their POS system. STNE has done a good job building a software suite, which is also necessary as they focus on small and medium-sized businesses - a tier above PAGS micro-merchants. However, to increase their moat, PAGS must follow STNE. Building a loan operation and PagBank is an important first step, however, merchants would benefit from software that addresses ERM, CRM, fraud detection, etc. Furthermore, at this point, Cielo and other incumbents seemed to have cut their take rate to below STNE and PAGS. At least the revenue yield of TPV is much lower at around 0.78% for Cielo, compared to around 2-3% for STNE and PAGS. The decline in Cielo take rate suggests at least one incumbent understands it can't charge 4.99% on financial transactions and compete on quality against STNE and PAGS:

Cielo Take Rate and Revenue (Cielo Q1 2023 Presentation)

However, to take additional share from Cielo, Rede, and Getnet, PAGS can no longer rely on cutthroat pricing. SNPE and PAGS are now the premium product, and so they need to defend that reputation. With their Linx acquisition, STNE is creating a premium retail POS ecosystem. Linx is the largest retail management software company in Brazil with a market share of around 50%, which opens avenues for cross-selling and upselling. To compete with Cielo, Rede, Getnet, and ultimately STNE for SMB and enterprise customers, PAGS needs to develop an ecosystem as well. Given PAGS hidden earnings power, it certainly has the ability to compete with STNE in building an ecosystem via M&A. However, the focus on PagBank seems to have prevented broadening the POS ecosystem outside of deposits and loans. PagBank is necessary, but PAGS management should be able to walk and chew gum at the same time. At current prices and growth rates, this can be viewed as a nice, but not necessary, option considering the valuation, but is not an unreasonable demand for management. PAGS should generate good IRRs for its investors but STNE will generate better returns despite its higher valuation if it becomes the market leader over the next 10 years.

Company Risks - Other

Given the low P/E and high growth rates, it is worth asking what other risks the market is pricing. First, there is country risk in Brazil. While inflation rates were high and corruption a huge issue, the country has tamed inflation and has started growing the economy at mid-single digits and leveling off around 3+% coming out of Covid. Inflation is now around 4%, down from 12% a year ago. Discussing politics, perhaps the new president Lula is considered the less business-friendly option for president, however, the defeated incumbent Bolsonaro had a reputation for flirting with authoritarianism. Electing Lula may have been the best option in a bad hand. Furthermore, the nailbiter of the result places a check on Lula and his socialist impulses.

A final risk not unique to PAGS, but STNE as well. Both companies offer accounts receivable small business financing. Merchants can elect to pay a fee and PAGS/STNE will loan them money collateralized by their accounts receivable. With this program, PAGS has accumulated BRL 34 billion ($6.8 billion) of accounts receivable on their balance sheet. According to this article, in 2018, PAGS charged an interest rate of 2.99% a month for this loan, so it is a lucrative business, but opens them up to write-downs if the economy goes into recession. These risks are legitimate, but these problems are run-of-the-mill issues considering the undervaluation and growth of the company.

If PAGS started trading at 30-40x P/E over payments income, I would no longer view this as a buy. If growth rates slowed to roughly the rate of Brazilian inflation, I would consider selling, especially if valuations ticked up. I would also sell if Brazil became significantly less friendly to foreign investors and, if PAGS started to lose lots of money, despite trading at a decent P/S multiple.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the PAGS interest rate losses on loans are masking the profitability of their payments business. The company is trading at a 6x P/E on payment earnings and the whole business is growing at nearly 50% a year. Growth is robust and much higher than inflation in Brazil. Usually, companies that trade at a 6x PE often face existential risks, but with PAGS, the risks are reasonable for a well-run company-including currency risk, execution risk, etc. The company is not an unknown or micro-cap company, but due to the decline in the market, investors have pegged this as a growth stock with limited short-term profitability and thrown the baby out with the bathwater. A closer examination suggests an incumbent disrupting, fast-growing, and cheap sum-of-the-parts business.

