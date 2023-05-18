SweetBunFactory

Investment Thesis

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) has been on a tear recently and for a good reason. The company has been beating earnings and growing at a very impressive rate. It is truly a growth company, however, because of this recent run-up, I believe that it will come down slightly over the next couple of months due to the lack of love for the semiconductor sector and other macroeconomic headwinds, which may present a better entry point for this fast-growing company that is taking market share from its competitors. On top of that, the company boasts an impressive balance sheet that can withstand any economic downturns that we may experience shortly.

Briefly on the Company and Recent Financial Report

The company manufactures, designs, and services ion implantation used in semiconductor fabrication. Over 95% of revenue comes from the implantation business.

The company reported very impressive Q1 results. A lot of companies I covered in the past reported very poor Q1 '23 results, which suggested that the economic headwinds have started to affect businesses globally. Revenue grew over 24% y-o-y and margin expansions all beat consensus estimates. Very impressive quarter indeed. The management is very optimistic about the future even in the short run with all the negative sentiment surrounding the semiconductor sector and said they look to grow to around $1.03B in revenues for '23 which is around 12%.

So, the growth is slightly lower than the company's average, however, in this tough environment, it seems that it is positioned very well still.

Sector Outlook and China Risk

The semiconductor sector is projected to decline 3.6% in '23, while wafer fab equipment is projected to decline around 20% in '23 according to the CEO Mary Puma in their latest earnings transcript.

I believe that the company has a huge opportunity going forward in the automotive power device sector since many countries are pushing for the electrification of vehicles with subsidies and other incentives. Global EV penetration is projected to reach 40% by '30. The company's goal for '23 is to "Capitalize on strong spending in the mature process technology segment, especially by power device customers" according to the latest 10-Q report.

Since around 45% of the company's revenue comes from China, it is worth mentioning that with the lift of zero covid policy there, China will resume its rapid growth and EVs are a big part of that growth. China is a net importer of semiconductors and relies heavily on foreign manufacturers, so I don't think Axcelis is going to lose much of its revenue from China. However, with the restrictions mounting up on China from the US Biden Administration on exporting advanced chips to China so they cannot develop semiconductors for military applications, which include supercomputers, nuclear weapons modeling, and hypersonic weapons.

So far, the company managed to sell to most of its Chinese customers, however, if there will be more Chinese companies entering the Entity List in the future, and the company is not able to obtain the required export control licenses, this revenue segment possesses much higher risk than the rest. One of their largest customers SMIC, was put on the Entity List in 2020, but so far, the company managed to obtain the required licenses to continue shipping to them, if that changes, that will affect their revenue significantly.

Looking at other regions, revenues from North America grew almost 200% from '21 to '22, while in Europe it was about flat. If the company manages to diversify further away from China and manages to sell more to NA and other APAC countries, then in the long run revenues will be much safer.

Time will tell what's going to happen with China, but I believe that the company will manage to diversify away from China eventually, expand its operations to other APAC countries, and also, I believe that the impressive revenue figures from NA will continue.

Financials

The graphs I will show below will be as of FY22 since full-year results show the bigger picture of the company. I will mention some figures from Q1 '23 if needed, for some extra colour.

The company finished FY22 with $433m of cash and short-term investments and zero debt. The company had around the same amount of liquidity at the end of Q1 '23. This is a very good position to be in, considering the upcoming economic headwinds and continuing negative sentiment toward the sector.

The current ratio has been very impressive for at least the last 5 years also, dropping slightly from FY21, nevertheless, it is still well above my minimum threshold of at least 1.5 to 2.0. It stood at 3.53 at the end of FY22, while in Q1 '23 it is around the same also. It is safe to say that the company has no liquidity issues.

Current Ratio (Own Calculations)

Looking at the company's profitability and efficiency, I've noticed that these have improved quite significantly over the years and are displaying a very clear upward trend which is a great sign that suggests the company is very efficient with its assets and is returning value to shareholders. ROA and ROE have been increasing ever since the bottom in FY2019.

ROA and ROE (Own Calculations)

Looking at the company's return on invested capital suggests the same story as above. We can see a strong uptrend. It is a very impressive ROIC that stood at around 21% as of FY22, which means that the company has a very strong competitive advantage and a solid moat that has been increasing and might keep increasing with time.

ROIC (Own Calculations)

Overall, it looks like the company has a very solid financial position and will weather any economic downturn in the near future. With time it looks like it will be taking more of the market share as it has done in the past. Now let's see what I am willing to pay for this company.

Valuation

I am more conservative when it comes to valuations. I will rather be on the safe side than be too optimistic and buy at elevated prices which will only yield subpar results in the end. Axcelis is a little bit of a different company. It is still a growth company that has a bright future in the industry and will take a good chunk of the mark share if it manages to diversify away from risky China.

Over the past decade, the company averaged 22% revenue growth. One year it dropped 23% y-o-y, one year it went up 54% and in the last 3 years, it averaged 39% growth. The management said it is looking to grow its revenues to $1.3B in the next few years. It's hard to tell if they mean by the end of 24 or further out.

I decided to go with a 16.7% average for the next decade for my base case, which is lower than the historical average, but as I said I like to be on the conservative side. On the optimistic case, I went with 21.4%, while on the conservative side, I went with 14.7%.

In terms of margins, I went with conservative estimates too. I only increased gross margins by 200bps by '32 for the base case, while keeping operating margins where they are. The management is very optimistic about margin expansions by saying "In the second half, in addition to stronger revenues, we expect significant margin expansion driven by mix and improved costs." I'm sure significant improvements mean more than 30bps in '23 that I have in my model.

On top of these assumptions, I will add a 25% margin of safety. The company has a really solid balance sheet, so 25% is sufficient in my opinion.

With that said, the company's intrinsic value with these conservative estimates is $106.73, implying a 22.4% downside from the current valuation.

DCF Valuation (Own Calculations)

Closing Comments

The main reason for being slightly conservative here is because of the looming recession and the negative sentiment toward the sector. The company would still trade at around 20x earnings if it was trading at $106. It is still very high, however, for a growth company like ACLS it seems to be reasonable, and I would accept that sort of risk/reward if it pulls back a bit in the next while. I've set up a price alert at $105 a share and will not be looking at the company's price very intently over the next couple of months. If it doesn't reach my price target then it's fine, there will be more opportunities somewhere else, but if it does, I will gladly open a small position as I believe in the long run, the company will do very well, considering it has a very solid balance sheet and very good efficiency and profitability ratios.