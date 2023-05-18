Mario Tama/Getty Images News

On May 17th Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) announced results for the last quarter which had several positives and a couple negatives in them.

Good News 1: GTA V and RDR 2 continue to generate revenue growth even after years

The company launched GTA V in 2013 (10 years ago) and RDR 2 in 2018 (5 years ago) and both products continue to contribute to the company's revenue growth even after all these years. It's very rare for a video game to continue generating flat revenues for 5-10 years in a row let alone actually generating higher and higher revenues over time. This speaks volumes about the company's ability to "milk" its products for years and years after their initial launch but this also makes sense since it usually takes them multiple years to finish each of these games (which seems to hurt the company's profitability in the short term but we'll get to that below).

Take-two reported that its net bookings rose 65% from last year to $1.39 billion at a time many consumer staples are barely posting any growth because consumers are holding back on discretionary spending due to certain recessionary pressures in the economy.

Good news 2: Recurrent revenues keep rising

The company reported that recurring revenues now make up 78% of its total revenues after rising 115% from last year which is very impressive. As we know from SAAS (software as a service) companies, recurring revenues include revenues that happen on a predictable cadence and investors love these types of revenues so much that they reward SAAS companies with much higher multiples. For example when Microsoft switched to this model, their P/E multiple jumped from mid 10s to mid 30s within the next year and half because investors prefer predictable recurring revenues over unpredictable revenue that could rise or drop sharply over time.

Data by YCharts

The company is often times criticized for taking a long time to launch products but this won't be a big deal if their recurrent revenues keep rising

Concern 1: Big losses for this year and the next

For this year, the company reported a pretty sizeable loss of $1.1 billion and for the next year it guided for another loss of $500 million. Part of this year's loss came from write offs and amortization costs tied to some acquisitions and some project calculations but even without these costs, the company would have reported a loss of $600 million for the year.

One of the reasons for these losses is because the company is working on multi-year projects such as Grand Theft Auto 6 which won't launch for at least another year so these projects are going to record losses until they launch and generate revenues. As we can see from GTA V, these products can keep generating revenues for at least a decade after their original launch but unfortunately they also take multiple years to develop which means they have to report multiple years of losses first. This is kind of like how pharmaceutical companies report losses on their pipeline for many years until the product is finally in the market and then generate revenues and profits for decades to come.

Concern 2: Company's cash management has room to improve

Another concern with the company is their cash management. By the end of fiscal year 2021, Take-Two had about $2.7 billion in cash position but it dropped to $2.2 billion last year and to $1 billion this year.

Take-Two Interactive

Since the company works on multiple large projects that span multiple years, it will have to be careful about managing its cash position. The company is already investing about $200 million per year in capital expenditures and this can't go on for too long without them generating some cash flow from operations. This is not expected to happen at least until 2025 however.

Take-Two Interactive

Conclusion

While the company's growth in total revenues and recurring revenues was impressive, it will have to be more careful about managing its cash position and losses in the future. Currently analysts expect the company to earn $4.63 for next year and $8.06 for the year after even though the company's own guidance calls for a loss of -$3.05 to -$2.80 per share for next year. Even assuming a profit of $4.63 per share for next year, we are still looking for a forward P/E of 27 which means the market has solid expectations for this company.

Seeking Alpha

If the company can launch GTA 6 in 2025 along with several other projects, it can generate huge profits not only at the launch but for several years to come as we've seen it happen with GTA 5 and RDR 2 before. I am cautiously optimistic about this company and its growth prospects as long as they can keep costs under control, improve the health of their balance sheet and return to profitability soon enough. Until then I will hold my small long position but most likely won't add to it anytime soon.