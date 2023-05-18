Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: TikTok Ban In Montana

Dan Kitwood

TikTok has been banned. Montana is the first state to do it.

Elizabeth Holmes has to report to prison *audio* she’s starts her sentence at the end of the month.

Paypal is looking for a buyer. The company is exploring a sale of Xoom.

OUR TOP STORIES

The next big tech battle is in the making after Montana’s Governor signed a bill that would ban TikTok.

It's the country's first bill that outright bans TikTok for private citizens, and is set to go into effect in January 2024 - barring an injunction or defeat in the legal system.

Proponents of the measure claim it will protect users against "Chinese Communist Party surveillance" and from pro-Beijing misinformation reaching the public,

Of course, TikTok is owned by China-based ByteDance (BDNCE).

The law will prohibit downloads of TikTok in the state by fining any "entity" - namely the app stores of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Android (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), or TikTok itself.

The fine would be $10,000 per day for each time someone "is offered the ability" to access or download the app.

Individual TikTok users would not be punished.

It's unclear what would happen to Montana residents who downloaded the app before the start of the statewide ban, or how authorities would outlaw usage through virtual private networks.

—

There’s speculation that Paramount Global could be a potential target for an activist investor.

Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA) closed Wednesday up more than 4% as the Activist Insight report circulated.

The report says that Paramount (PARA) is in the 80th percentile of the Insightia Vulnerability of companies that could face an activist investor.

It also highlighted Warren Buffett's recent comments at his annual meeting about the company cutting its dividend.

Berkshire Hathaway is the second largest holder of Paramount Global (PARA).

Shari Redstone's National Amusements has the controlling stake.

—

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) on Wednesday said it was launching a public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants of up to $100M.

PRLD slipped 3.2% Wednesday and 4.1% after hours.

All of the shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants will be offered by PRLD.

The company said in a statement that it intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with its existing cash and cash equivalents, to advance its current clinical pipeline and its research and discovery efforts.

—

Uber (NYSE:UBER) has unveiled a new feature that will allow some teenagers to take rides without their parent or guardian present.

The ride-hailing company is changing its policy to allow teens aged 13 to 17 to have their own account and order rides as long as they are linked to their guardian’s account.

The teenager ride option will feature live safety and real-time updates that will allow parents to follow passengers from pickup to drop off.

Uber (UBER) also noted that the teens will always be matched with highly rated and experienced drivers.

The new feature will be live in 22 U.S. cities starting next week.

Uber (UBER) introduced a few other features at a product event on Wednesday, including the ability to book a ride with a car seat, set up group grocery orders, and order a ride through a phone number instead of the app.

—

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is looking for buyers for Xoom.

Xoom allows people to transfer money internationally.

It has been reported that PayPal (PYPL) has been working with Goldman Sachs on the Xoom sales process in recent months.

PayPal (PYPL) acquired Xoom for about $890 million in 2015.

—

A common question for market experts is related to a recession.

James Foord is the investing group leader of The Pragmatic Investor on Seeking Alpha. He recently interviewed Lawrence Fuller for the investing experts podcast. Fuller is the investing group leader of The Portfolio Architect on Seeking Alpha

(03:30)

Their conversation also covers topics like regional banks and media company Gannett (GCI).

The investing experts podcast is available wherever you get your podcast and the shows are always about what’s going on in the market right now.

—

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) rose nearly 3% after hours Wednesday alongside a report that the company is in talks to acquire search start-up Neeva.

The Information noted that this could boost Snowflake in artificial intelligence software that companies use for internal information searches.

Neeva was founded about 4 years ago by a former Google exec.

Its private pre-money valuation was about $250M at the time of its last announced funding round, in 2021.

The report also noted that Neeva has also shopped itself to Snowflake rival Databricks, .

The most recent article about Snowflake was written by Dilantha De Silva, the investing group leader of Beat Billions on Seeking Alpha.

In the article they rate Snowflake a buy. The article is entitled Snowflake: The AI Opportunity. In the article they say the company has the right characteristics to emerge as a leading AI infrastructure solutions provider.

—

Theranos (THERA) founder Elizabeth Holmes has been ordered to report to prison.

Holmes was due to begin her sentence in late April, but remained free due to a last-minute appeal by her legal team. Now that the appeal has been rejected, she is due to start her 11 year sentence at a minimum-security prison camp in Bryan, Texas by the end of the month.

—

—

NOW MORE ON THE MARKET

U.S. stocks ended solidly higher on Wednesday,

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) ended up 1.3%. The S & P 500 (SP500) added 1.2% and the Dow (DJI) rose 1.2%.

Of the 11 S&P sectors, nine ended in the green, led by Financials and Energy.

Turning to the fixed income markets, Treasury yields were higher. The 10-year yield (US10Y) was up 3 basis points to 3.58% while the 2-year yield (US2Y) was up 8 basis points to 4.15%.

—

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6:20 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the green. The Dow is up 0.1%. The S&P 500 is up 0.2% and the Nasdaq is up 0.2%. Crude oil is down 0.4% at more than $72 a barrel. Bitcoin is up 2%.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is up 0.6% and the DAX is up 1.5%.

On today’s economic calendar, at 10am existing home sales.