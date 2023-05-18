Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
VCLT: Another Buying Opportunity

Summary

  • The Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has returned over 10% in total return terms since I last wrote on it in October, but the recent pullback is another buying opportunity.
  • While the yield to maturity on VCLT has declined from 5.9% in October to 5.4% today, inflation expectations and equity yields have also fallen, further improving its relative attractiveness.
  • The two main risks come from a credit crunch or renewed rate hikes which could occur if tech stocks continue their rally.
  • However, the elevated yield provides ample compensation for such risks, and I expect VCLT to outperform its current 5.4% yield to maturity over the coming months and years as UST yields move lower.

Since I last wrote about the Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) in late-October, the ETF has returned over 10% in total return terms, thanks to a slight narrowing in credit spreads and long-term US Treasury yields. While the

Long-Term Corporate Bond Spread Vs SPX FCF Yield (Bloomberg)

Bloomberg, Author's calculations

Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Total Return (Bloomberg)

I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VCLT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

