TotalEnergies: European Discount Boosting Dividend Yield

May 19, 2023 10:00 AM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE), TTFNF
Ellsworth Research
Summary

  • TotalEnergies has lavishly rewarded shareholders in 2022 on the back of elevated oil and gas prices. In spite of prices softening, the returns to shareholders will remain substantial in FY23.
  • The announced buybacks amount to US$4Bn, with the potential to go up to US$8Bn.
  • The dividend yield is 5.3% and estimated to grow by at least 5% annually.
  • The perceived undervaluation compared to U.S. peers is simply risk being discounted into the share price.
  • But, even at US$60 per share, investors can gradually expand their long position with confidence.

Head office of TotalEnergies oil company in La Defense business district.

olrat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE), like other majors, benefited from the exceptional price environment in 2022. In spite of oil and gas prices softening the company will return substantial cash to its shareholders in FY23 and will be able

Figure 1 - Cash flow, shareholder returns and oil price

Figure 1 - Cash flow, shareholder returns and oil price (totalenergies.com, seekingalpha.com; chart by author)

Figure 2 - Cash flow allocation priorities; Strategy, Sustainability and Climate presentation, March 2023

Figure 2 - Cash flow allocation priorities; Strategy, Sustainability and Climate presentation, March 2023 (totalenergies.com)

Figure 3 - Six year history of cash allocation priorities

Figure 3 - Six year history of cash allocation priorities (totalenergies.com; chart by author)

A picture containing text, diagram, line, screenshot Description automatically generated

Figure 4 - Price-to-cashflow of the five oil majors (seekingalpha.com, Ycharts)

Figure 5 - Transformation from oil major to multi-energy company, from Strategy, Sustainability and Climate presentation, March 2023

Figure 5 - Transformation from oil major to multi-energy company, from Strategy, Sustainability and Climate presentation, March 2023 (totalenergies.com)

Ellsworth Research
European DGI with a background in engineering and data analysis.Through SA I share the research upon which I base my personal investment decisions. In this regard my articles should not be interpreted as investment advice, but rather as an opinion. In the process of gathering information about a certain stock I encourage readers to consider opinions of different writers, preferably with opposing views as part of the due diligence process.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TTE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

