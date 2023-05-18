Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pfizer: Getting Enticing

May 18, 2023 8:48 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)4 Comments
Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
6.12K Followers

Summary

  • Pfizer Inc. has seen its stock get shattered after enjoying COVID tailwinds.
  • How much is too much is a personal question at the end of the day.
  • For me, a 5-year high yield and 5-year low PE multiple make Pfizer tempting here.
  • As a contrarian, I like to invest when the crowd hates the stock of a good company.

Pfizer Canada head office in Kirkland, Quebec, Canada.

JHVEPhoto

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has been on a downtrend, to put it mildly. The stock was on a tear in 2021 and did not fall as much as many popular stocks in 2022. Now, to put the recent downturn more blatantly, as of this

PFE Yield

PFE Yield (YCharts.com)

PFE PE

PFE PE (YCharts.com)

PFE Revenue

PFE Revenue (Statista.com)

This article was written by

Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
6.12K Followers
Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PFE, T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.