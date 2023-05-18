The Bears Need To Hibernate
Summary
- As a debt ceiling deal approaches, bank stocks come roaring back.
- The bears have underestimated the resilience of the consumer.
- A $5 trillion money market mountain will be the fuel for another leg higher in risk asset prices.
It looks like the rally I was expecting on a debt ceiling deal has already started with investors gaining confidence that a smaller number of negotiators from both sides of the aisle will be successful in hammering out an agreement. That wasn’t the only good news yesterday, as bank stocks bounced sharply higher when regional Western Alliance announced that it had seen a net inflow of more than $2 billion in deposits since the end of the first quarter. What banking crisis? That lit a fire under the regional bank index, which soared more than 7%, while the S&P 500’s financial sector led the market with a gain of 2%.
In light of these positive developments levitating the major market averages, the bears are getting nervous and grasping for straws. That is what I sensed from Marko Kolanovic yesterday, who turned from bull to bear at the end of last year. JPMorgan’s chief market strategist asserted that “financing costs keep rising, lending standards are tightening, demand for credit is falling aggressively, and U.S. bankruptcy filings are the highest since 2011.” I find his last stab at inciting anxiety among investors as particularly amusing, because it sounds extremely ominous to say that corporate bankruptcies so far this year are at a 12-year high, but they look far from ominous when viewing in context of each year below.
Bankruptcies should be rising in the same manner that delinquencies rise when financial conditions tighten. Today, we have seen those conditions tighten as rapidly as any on record. In that light, I am surprised we have not seen a far more significant number of bankruptcies, but this year’s increase is hardly seismic, as Kolanovic suggests. Bears have tried to sound the alarms in a similar way with respect to consumer credit, pointing to what they attest to be a record run up in credit card balances. Yes, card balances have risen along with the surge in economic growth.
The point I have repeatedly made over the past year is that balances are not as important as the ability to service them with income earned. On that front, we are still flirting with historical lows. Additionally, near-zero interest rates allowed homeowners to refinance at record low rates on their largest financial commitment. This is why consumer spending levels have been able to keep pace with the surge in prices.
The bears have been confounded by the resilience of the U.S. economy and its consumers, as well as the durability of corporate earnings, which have prolonged the expansion and are driving the S&P 500 towards a bull market run off last October’s bear market bottom. The fault in the bearish narrative is that it ignored more than $2 trillion in excess savings that fortified consumer balance sheets during the hyper-inflationary period. It also failed to acknowledge the similar strength in corporate balance sheets and the cost cutting measures taken last year to protect profit margins. I think the bears need to hibernate. Eventually, we will have another bear market and a recession that coincides or follows. Both are inevitabilities in the business cycle. But it does not look like a 2023 event.
It is also important to remember that investors have hoarded more than $5 trillion into the safety of money market funds, largely based on fears of recession and a retest of the bear-market lows, which are now paying attractive returns approaching 5%, due to the surge in short-term interest rates. Those rates are variable, and they will come down as the Fed begins to ease monetary policy at some point later this year or next. When that happens, this will be a primary source of fuel for risk assets. It is another post-pandemic anomaly that the bearish narrative has failed to acknowledge.
