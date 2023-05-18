Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BankFinancial Corporation: The Wild Card Is Interest Expense On Deposits

May 18, 2023 9:11 AM ETBankFinancial Corporation (BFIN)
Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
1.5K Followers

Summary

  • The future of this bank depends on the evolution of deposit beta.
  • Commercial loans are driving up average yield on assets but there is a risk of overexposure.
  • Over the past year, the bank has been able to manage its profitability well; in fact, the net interest margin has increased.
Atm machine money cash. Holding american bill cash. Woman withdraw money usd hundred dollar. Us dollar bill, bank credit card.

Nature

BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) is a bank that was founded back in 1924 and as of today has a market capitalization of only $92.50 million. Over the past few months, after SVB's bankruptcy, regional banks have experienced a period of severe stress that has

This article was written by

Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
1.5K Followers
My articles simply express my humble opinion and are not financial advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not a financial advice, just my opinion.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.