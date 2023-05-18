Trish233/iStock via Getty Images

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted its resubmission of a New Drug Application (NDA) for XPHOZAH (tenapanor) for the control of serum phosphate (s-P) in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to a phosphate binder therapy. The small biopharmaceutical company had flirted around the $1 billion market cap level, achieving a 52-week high of $5.13 (+34%) since last coverage. The FDA settled on a class 2 review and set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of October 17, 2023, causing shares to tank 12%. This is an overreaction, and while the stock may remain volatile until PDUFA, investors should be reassured that XPHOZAH will most likely be approved into a huge market with no options.

The NDA is supported by three Phase 3 studies (BLOCK, AMPLIFY, and PHREEDOM), all of which met their primary and key secondary endpoints and were detailed in my initial coverage. There were also two additional Phase 4 open-label trials (OPTIMIZE and NORMALIZE). To review briefly, BLOCK (TEN-02-201) participants received XPHOZAH for 8 weeks then either continued on their dose or received placebo for 4 weeks; phosphate rose significantly in the placebo group. In AMPLIFY (TEN-02-202), patients received either XPHOZAH plus their existing binder dose or binder alone for 4 weeks; the addition of XPHOZAH significantly reduced phosphate. Finally, in PHREEDOM (TEN-02-301), subjects took either Renvela (Sanofi's (SNY) sevelamer carbonate phosphate binder) for 52 weeks or XPHOZAH from 40-52 weeks. Because of the weird design, a post-hoc analysis was needed to illustrate a distribution of change in phosphate for the entire 52 weeks that was nearly identical to Renvela.

In short, XPHOZAH demonstrated the ability to control phosphate by itself, as part of a binder regimen, and on par with Renvela. Despite these results, the original XPHOZAH NDA was rejected in 2021 by the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER), which is tasked with reviewing NDAs. The Division is headed by Director Patrizia Cavazzoni, a former chief of Global Pharmacovigilance and Epidemiology at Sanofi. While admitting that "the submitted data provide substantial evidence that tenapanor is effective in reducing serum phosphorus in CKD patients on dialysis," the FDA at the time characterized the magnitude of the treatment effect as "small and of unclear clinical significance." After several appeals, the experts on the Agency's Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee voted 10-2 that the benefits of XPHOZAH in combination with binder treatment outweighed its risks, enabling the resubmission. Even the FDA's own analyses reiterated statistically significant s-P efficacy across the board (Figure 1). Furthermore, the Agency did not identify significant safety concerns other than diarrhea.

Figure 1. November 16, 2022 Meeting of the Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee - FDA Presentation

FDA

Per FDA definitions, a Class 1 Resubmission includes one or more of the following items:

Final printed labeling Draft labeling Safety updates submitted in the same format Stability updates to support provisional or final dating periods Discussions of postmarketing requirements/commitments, including proposals or protocols for such requirements/commitments Assay validation data Final release testing on the last 1 to 2 lots used to support approval A minor re-analysis of data previously submitted to the application Other minor clarifying information

Meanwhile, a Class 2 Resubmission includes any item not specified as a Class 1 item, including any item that would require a presentation to an advisory committee. Since Ad Comm happened, Class 2 was inevitable. And contrary to what the market's negative reaction may imply, the FDA actually had 60 days to decide to file the NDA to be reviewed. Only 29 days have passed since Ardelyx resubmitted it.

Financials & Takeaways

Tenapanor is already marketed as IBSRELA. Net product sales of $11.4 million showed a 31% quarter-over-quarter growth, building to $27 million in cumulative sales since launch in April 2022. Q1 net loss was $26.8 million, but Ardelyx raised $51.9 million through sales of their common stock at an average price of about $3.35, leaving $130.4 million in total cash and investments as of March 31. Therefore, they are very unlikely to execute further "at-the-market offerings" until after PDUFA.

To conclude, Ardelyx can't survive on IBSRELA alone. However, the Cavazzoni-led CDER is running out of reasonable options to block XPHOZAH. Importantly, the proposed label precludes a rivalry with Renvela, not that it was going to happen. Even though Ad Comm also voted 9-4 that XPHOZAH was good enough for monotherapy, there's no way insurers would pay for it, not with all the generic binders available, including sevelamer.

Investors should consider buying ARDX prior to October 17, because a pattern of significant runups before PDUFA dates for a company's first or second drug approval has reemerged. Then once authorized, Ardelyx expects XPHOZAH to be commercially available in the fourth quarter of 2023. As calculated in the previous article, there is a market of 390,000 dialysis patients in the U.S. who have uncontrolled hyperphosphatemia on best care with binders. The 18.3% with the highest s-P levels (>70,000 people) have the highest risk of death and should probably get treatment first. But a mere 5% penetration at a $2,000 cost of med per month will generate over $110 million a quarter. And then consider, what percentage of nephrologists and health plans would put their patients at any greater risk of mortality and hospitalization by not putting prescribing and covering XPHOZAH?