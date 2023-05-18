Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Capri: Potential Growth From Gen Z And Affordable Fashion

May 18, 2023 9:19 AM ETCapri Holdings Limited (CPRI)
LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
386 Followers

Summary

  • Capri Holdings is set to announce its earnings on May 31, 2023.
  • The company's stock has declined by 40% since its Q3 earnings release due to weak Q4 guidance.
  • Persistent inflation and macroeconomic headwinds can potentially affect the company's consumer base.
  • We reviewed the synergy of the acquisition of Jimmy Choo and Versace.
  • We believe "affordable fashion" is more likely to be a trend than a novelty.

Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2022 Runway Show - Front Row

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment

Introduction

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) is scheduled to announce its earnings on May 31, 2023. The company's stock has experienced a significant decline of 40% since its Q3 earnings release, primarily attributed to unexpectedly weak Q4 guidance. The

Consensus

Consensus (Seeking

Store counts by brands

Store count by brands (CPRI)

Outlet/Store ratio

Outlet/store ratio (CPRI, LEL Investment)

Financials by brands

Financials by brands (CPRI)

NPS comparison

NPS comparison (Comparably)

NPS by age

NPS by age (Comparably)

NPS comparison

NPS comparison (Comparably)

NPS comparison

NPS comparison (Comparably)

Google trend

Google search (Google trend)

Income inequality between vs within country trend

Income inequality between vs within country trend (World Bank)

U.S. Gini index

U.S. Gini index (U.S. Census Bureau)

Global poverty rate

Global poverty rate (World Bank)

Historical P/E ratio

Historical P/E ratio (Macrotrend)

Valuation multiple

Valuation Multiple (Seeking Alpha)

Margin comparison

Margin comparison (Seeking Alpha)

Stock chart

Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
386 Followers
Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and enjoy investing along the way.Our approach is investing in companies making difference and creating phenomenon value for human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors to achieve sustainable and long-term financial success.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CPRI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.