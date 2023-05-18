Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Home Depot: Wait Until Home Sales Are Picking Up

May 18, 2023 9:23 AM ETThe Home Depot, Inc. (HD)LOW1 Comment
Yannick Frey profile picture
Yannick Frey
1.76K Followers

Summary

  • The quarterly results and 2023 forecast released by Home Depot were below expectations.
  • Particularly discouraging was the fall in comparable sales, which also occurred after the financial crisis in 2008.
  • For the long term, Home Depot remains an attractive investment because of its low stock volatility and high return compared to the S&P 500.
  • The stock price is currently quoting very attractively, but uncertainty keeps me on the sidelines before making an investment.

Home Depot Building Exterior

M. Suhail

Introduction

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) expected 2023 to be a year of headwinds in consumer discretionary sales. The recent quarterly numbers show this strongly; the sales decline was much higher than what analysts predicted.

I previously gave Home

