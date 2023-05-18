Makhbubakhon Ismatova

Market volatility can be scary for some people, but that spells opportunity for savvy value investors who know how to take advantage at the right time. That's why it pays to have some dry powder handy to buy into price drops.

This can be especially rewarding when it comes to high yielding dividend stocks. For example, every 1% drop in price on a 10% yielding-stock results in a 0.1% increase in the yield, whereas the same drop on a 1% yielding-stock results in just a 0.01% yield bump.

This brings me to Enbridge (NYSE:ENB), which as shown below, is again trading at the low end of its range over the past 6+ months, and has fallen by 17% over the past 12 months, bringing its yield to over 7%.

I last covered the company here in February, highlighting its high utilization levels and in this article, I provide an update on business developments and the valuation.

Seeking Alpha

Why ENB?

Enbridge is a Canadian energy giant that owns an extensive network of midstream assets that transport oil and natural gas across the U.S. and Canada. This includes an integrated collection of pipelines, a natural gas utility and distribution assets, and a growing portfolio of renewable energy assets.

With the economy on shaky ground and talks of a recession this year, investors may be well served to layer into recession resilient companies like ENB. This is demonstrated by ENB's strong first quarter performance despite plenty of headline risks around interest rates and regional banks.

This includes ENB's strong 8% YoY adjusted EBITDA growth during the first quarter, putting the company well on track to meet its full-year guidance. This was driven by high utilization rates and demonstrates the low-risk nature of the business across different economic backdrops.

A big win for ENB going forward is the recent settlement (post Q1) of its Mainline toll with customers. Management hails this as a "win-win", as it gives customers a competitive toll while providing ENB with attractive risk-adjusted returns. Notably, the Mainline toll will be stable with components tied to inflation, and management sees the second quarter shaping up to be another strong one as a result.

ENB is also ahead of its peers in low-carbon projects, and recently signed an LOI with a partner to jointly construct a blue ammonia production facility at the Ingleside Energy Center. This facility is strategically located in Ingleside, Texas, with access to maritime waterfront, a gateway to international shipping lanes, and pipeline connectivity. This makes it a cost-advantaged location for storage and exportation, and is well set up to produce 1.4 million tons per year of blue ammonia backed by a long-term 100% offtake agreement.

Management recently noted that the Ingleside facility is setting up to be a "Swiss Army Knife" terminal due to its traditional fossil fuels loading capacity, storage, and lower carbon and renewable development potential. Carbon capture also represents an incremental opportunity for ENB to leverage its asset base, and it plans to do so by constructing a carbon capture and sequestration hub near the Ingleside complex in partnership with Oxy Low Carbon Ventures.

Meanwhile, ENB maintains a strong BBB+ credit rating with less than 5% of its debt being exposed to floating rates. It also has a diverse collection of 25+ lenders with no U.S. regional bank exposure.

While its debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.6x is not the lowest in the midstream sector, this is offset by the steady utility side of ENB's business. Moreover, 95% of ENB's customers are rated investment grade and 98% of its cash flows are cost-of-service or contracted.

As shown below, ENB has been able to grow its bottom line amidst the Great Recession, commodity price crash of 2014-2015, a natural disaster, and the most recent recession in 2020.

Investor Presentation

Importantly, ENB pays a well-covered dividend, which is protected by a DCF to dividend ratio of 1.77x, based on DCF per share of C$1.57 during the first quarter. It's also solidly in value territory at the present price of $37.19 with a price to cash flow of 8.35x, which as shown below, sits at the low end of its 3-year range.

With a 7% yield and management expectations of 3% annual DCF/share growth, ENB could reasonably deliver 10% annual returns even if it never returns to its normal valuation.

Seeking Alpha

Investor Takeaway

The recent drop in price makes Enbridge an attractive investment at the present time due to its strong operating fundamentals, low-risk nature of the business, and potential upside from its renewable energy projects. ENB also pays a well-covered and attractive 7% dividend yield, solid credit rating, and capital appreciation potential. As such, investors may be well-served by adding this dividend giant to an income portfolio at the current price.