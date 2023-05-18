Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Carvana: Turnaround Sounds Enticing, But Don't Bite

May 18, 2023 10:24 AM ETCarvana Co. (CVNA)1 Comment
SL Investments profile picture
SL Investments
2.48K Followers

Summary

  • Carvana managed to dramatically reduce its operating costs to forecast a positive adjusted EBITDA in the following quarter.
  • However, this may not be enough for the company due to Carvana's extremely high debt and its burdens.
  • Macroeconomic concerns coming from high interest rates could also work as a headwind.

Used-Car Giant Carvana Teeters On The Edge Of Bankruptcy

Joe Raedle

Introduction

Throughout 2022 as used car demand and prices fell from pandemic highs, Carvana's (NYSE:CVNA) stock saw a massive decline. The bloated levels of inventory bought during times of pricey used cars were a burden for the company

Used Car Price chart

CarGurus

This article was written by

SL Investments profile picture
SL Investments
2.48K Followers
I am a young private investor seeking to find advice and knowledge through my journey in Seeking Alpha. I primarily focus on growth companies and the disruptive future they may bring. Through the rise of technological capabilities, I believe that the world will undergo a massive transition in the coming decade.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.