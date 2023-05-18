Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Intel Vs. AMD: Preparing For A Cyclical Uptrend

May 18, 2023 10:26 AM ETAdvanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), INTC
Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Intel expects a recovery in the second half of the year as they clear large excess inventories and release new PC and server products.
  • Intel is implementing aggressive cost-saving measures to address the deterioration of its financial results. They reduced their dividend and are lobbying for government subsidies to cover their CapEx.
  • AMD's forthcoming MI300 data center APUs are expected to compete with NVIDIA's offerings.
  • AMD also expects a recovery in the second half of the year, with growth in Data Center revenue due to a new product line and improvements in the PC market.
  • The semiconductor sector remains highly cyclical, and even though predicting the next uptrend is challenging, there are reasonable grounds to expect the uptrend to start in the year's second half and surge in 2024.
  This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Yiazou Capital Research.

Working computer chip

Floriana/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Since the last coverage for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), the stock has returned nearly 21% within two months. Similarly, I called Intel Corporation's (NASDAQ:INTC) bottom at $25,

www.semiconductors.org

AMD vs Intel Market Share (All CPUs) (cpubenchmark.net)

Intel’s First-Quarter of 2023 (Q1’23)

Intel Investor Webinar Mar 23

Chart
Data by YCharts

Intel Investor Webinar Mar 23

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

AMD Pres

AMD FAD 2022 Chiplet And Packaging Leadership With Xilinx

Author of Yiazou Capital Research

Unlock your investment potential through deep business analysis.

I am the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate your due diligence process through in-depth analysis of businesses.

I have previously worked for Deloitte and KPMG in external auditing, internal auditing, and consulting.

I am a Chartered Certified Accountant and an ACCA Global member, and I hold BSc and MSc degrees from leading UK business schools.

In addition to my research platform, I am also the founder of a private business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC, AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

