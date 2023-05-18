Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Franklin Covey: All-Access Pass Continues To Drive Growth

May 18, 2023 10:28 AM ETFranklin Covey Co. (FC)
Mountain Valley Value Investments profile picture
Mountain Valley Value Investments
1 Follower

Summary

  • Franklin Covey is a small yet profitable company that shows strong growth prospects.
  • Their main product, the All-Access pass, continues to drive significant growth and set the company on a solid future path.
  • We believe Franklin Covey offers an attractive rate of return of 20% CAGR over the next 2 years.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Mountain Valley Value Investments as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium.

Teamwork, diversity and sales manager planning branding ideas with a creative designer on a laptop in an office. Logo, collaboration and businessman talking to an employee about a development project

shapecharge/E+ via Getty Images

Chart
Data by YCharts

Diagram of Franklin Covey All-Access Pass client spend per year and 85% gross margin.

Franklin Covey Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call Slides

This article was written by

Mountain Valley Value Investments profile picture
Mountain Valley Value Investments
1 Follower
I am a small investor who only manages my personal portfolio. I focus on finding overlooked value stocks and only buy at the right price. I contribute to seeking alpha as a hobby, and to share and discuss ideas.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.