Tesla Robotaxi? Unlikely To Happen

May 18, 2023 10:29 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)GM, GOOG, GOOGL6 Comments
Summary

  • This week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk again promoted the expectation of a robotaxi service, and the stock price increased.
  • ARK Invest further promoted this, saying it anticipated that the robotaxi service would enable Tesla to achieve a $2,000 per share price.
  • Enough is enough. This is misleading. Tesla will not be able to offer a robotaxi service.
  • While Musk and ARK are correct that autonomous ride-hailing services will be an enormous market, Tesla doesn't have the right technology or necessary fleet management services to enter the market.
  • Companies like Waymo and Cruise already provide these services and show what is necessary.

Tesla Update v7.0 Enables Self-driving Test In China

VCG

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is once again making claims about Tesla robotaxi, an autonomous ride-hailing service. He envisions a large fleet of Teslas owned by individuals and Tesla itself, operating on the Tesla Network. He believes this could launch

This article was written by

Author of Autonomous Vehicles: Opportunities, Strategies, and Disruptions. Michael E. McGrath is a proven expert on the strategies of technology-based companies. He has researched autonomous vehicles for the last 3 years, leading to the original publication of this book, as well as the recently expanded and updated second edition. He is a founder of PRTM, the leading management consulting firm to technology companies, former CEO of i2Technologies and experienced board member, serving on four public company boards, as well as several venture capital-funded companies.  In addition to Autonomous Vehicles, he is the author of Product Strategy for High-Technology Companies, which has been used by many technology-based companies to guide their strategies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GM, GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

