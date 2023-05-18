Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Oxford Lane: The Good And The Bad From Q4 2023

Summary

  • Oxford Lane is a closed-end fund focused on investing in CLO equity tranches.
  • With the Q4/2023 earnings release, OXLC bumped its dividend to $0.08/month.
  • However, NAV declined QoQ, worse than expected, as credit within the portfolio appears to be deteriorating.
  • Investors should note that OXLC has recorded 5 straight quarters of realized and unrealized investment losses despite the leveraged loan asset class performing well.
  • What will happen if the U.S. economy does fall into a recession?

Pensive thoughtful contemplating caucasian young man thinking about future, planning new startup looking upwards isolated in white background

Inside Creative House

Recently, Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) reported its fiscal fourth quarter results. How were the results compared to my preview, and what conclusions can one draw from the quarterly results?

NAV Declined QoQ

Since Collateralized Loan Obligations ("CLOs") are made

OXLC financial summary

Figure 1 - OXLC financial summary (OXLC investor presentation)

Core NII plunged in Q4

Figure 2 - Core NII plunged in Q4 (OXLC investor presentation)

OXLC dividend still down substantially from pre-COVID

Figure 3 - OXLC dividend still down substantially from pre-COVID (Seeking Alpha)

OXLC has reported a string of realized and unrealized losses

Figure 4 - OXLC has reported a string of realized and unrealized losses (OXLC investor presentation)

LSTA Index performed well on 1Yr basis

Figure 5 - LSTA Index performed well on 1Yr basis (S&P Global)

CLO capital structure

Figure 6 - CLO capital structure (guggenheiminevstments.com)

Negative overcollateralization is increasing

Figure 7 - Negative overcollateralization is increasing (OXLC investor presentation)

This article was written by

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

