Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Allkem-Livent Merger Will Create Value

May 18, 2023 10:54 AM ETAllkem Limited (AKE:CA), LTHM, OROCFGNENF, GNENY
The Methodical Investor profile picture
The Methodical Investor
1.43K Followers

Summary

  • The Allkem-Livent merger will vault the combined company into the top-tier of lithium producers.
  • The new integrated producer will have major assets in all the world’s major lithium producing regions.
  • The deal assembles a broad set of hard rock and brine skills under one corporate umbrella.

Lithium abstract concept

Olemedia

Like most lithium producers, both Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) and Allkem Limited (OTCPK:OROCF) had been pursuing aggressive organic growth strategies over the course of the past year. Livent was pouring billions of CapEx dollars bulking up its

Global Lithium Production League Table

Investor Presentation

Livent-Allkem Combined Assets

Livent-Allkem Combined Assets (Investor Presentation)

Livent-Allkem Project Pipeline

Livent-Allkem Project Pipeline (Investor Presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

The Methodical Investor profile picture
The Methodical Investor
1.43K Followers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.