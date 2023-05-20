Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PayPal: Mr. Market Shorted Its Raised Guidance - Myopia At Play Here

May 20, 2023 10:00 AM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)
Summary

  • PYPL's execution has been stellar thus far, especially given the diversification toward Braintree.
  • The payment API connects most digital wallet players, including Apple Pay and Samsung Pay, to e-commerce platforms, allowing Braintree to be one of the backbones of digital payments.
  • As more adopts digital wallets, the fintech may further grow its unbranded Total Payment Volume [TPV] and consequently its top and bottom line in the long term.
  • Therefore, investors must not be taken in by the myopia surrounding the lower FQ2'23 guidance and Credit Suisse analyst downgrade since PYPL continues to guide exemplary FY2023 numbers.
  • Combined with the guided expansion in operating margins, PYPL is only temporarily battered by the negative market sentiments and peak recessionary fears.

Small girl frowning, trying to see letter on vision testing table blurred vision

Motortion/iStock via Getty Images

The PYPL Investment Thesis Looks Even More Attractive At These Depressed Levels

PYPL 1Y Stock Price

PYPL 1Y Stock Price

Trading View

As a fellow investor in PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL), it pains us to see the stock sink as

PYPL 5Y EV/Revenue and P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
6.51K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL, AAPL, GOOG, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

