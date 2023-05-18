Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ross Stores: P/E Derating To Pressure Stock, Initiate At Sell

May 18, 2023 10:30 AM ETRoss Stores, Inc. (ROST)TJX1 Comment
Bhagyesh Shah, CFA profile picture
Bhagyesh Shah, CFA
Summary

  • Ross remains one of the standout players in off-price retail segment which is likely a beneficiary as consumers trade down.
  • Exposure to lower end of consumers likely to drive sales growth lower.
  • We believe as growth trends normalize, Ross will likely face PE derating.
  • We maintain a sell rating on the company with a target price of $93 at 20x PE.

Ross Dress for Less storefront

Sundry Photography

Investment Thesis

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) has significantly underperformed its major rival TJX Companies (TJX) due to decelerating foot traffic, slowing sales and weaker operational performance.

Chart
Data by YCharts

Consumers prefer off-price retailers during downturns as they trade down

Foot Traffic change YoY

Placer.ai

Chart
Data by YCharts

