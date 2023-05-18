Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Apple: In Search Of The Next Growth Segment

May 18, 2023 11:51 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)1 Comment
Karlsson & Partners
Summary

  • Applying the Growth-Share Matrix analysis to Apple Inc.'s product and service offerings, we can conclude that its products are cash-generative cash cows while its services are high-growth question marks.
  • Products usually enjoy a high market share with low growth, while services have a low market share but the potential for higher growth.
  • Apple Watch is the sole star of the company, enjoying a high market share combined with strong market growth.
  • In order for Apple to continue its growth journey, it needs to turn some of its question marks into stars in the future. Some potential candidates are HomePod Mini and Apple Music.
  • Although Apple is a great business, the valuation looks rich at over 29x P/E (over 20% overvalued), which is why I rate Apple a sell.

BCG Matrix chart

Rocky89/iStock via Getty Images

Cash Cows, Stars, Questions Marks and Dogs

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), being one of the world's largest companies, is active in various product and service segments. Most of their products/services are profitable with high margins. Apple enjoys a

Apple's sales split by segment and sub-segment

Sales split by segment and sub-segment (Company financial statements, analyst)

Global smartphone market shares

Mobile Vendor Market Share Worldwide (GS Statcounter)

Desktop Operating System Market Share Worldwide

Desktop Operating System Market Share Worldwide (GS Statcounter)

Global tablets market share

Tablet Vendor Market Share Worldwide (GS Statcounter, author)

Apple's products Growth-Share matrix of

Growth-Share Matrix (Analyst)

Chart
Data by YCharts

