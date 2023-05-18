Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dole plc. (DOLE) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2023 10:58 AM ETDole plc (DOLE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.43K Followers

Dole plc. (NYSE:DOLE) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 18, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

James O’Regan - Head of IR

Rory Byrne - CEO

Jacinta Devine - CFO & Director

Johan Linden - COO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Chris Barnes – Deutsche Bank

Ben Bienvenu - Stephens

Bryan Spillane - Bank of America

Gary Martin - Davy

Operator

Welcome to the Dole plc First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. Today’s conference is being broadcast live over the Internet and is also being recorded for playback purposes. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session.

For opening remarks and introductions I would like to turn the call over to the Head of Investor Relations with Dole PLC, James O’Regan.

James O’Regan

Thank you Rob. Welcome everybody. And thank you for taking the time to join us on our first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today is our Chief Executive Officer, Rory Byrne, our Chief Operating Officer, Johan Linden and our Chief Financial Officer, Jacinta Devine.

During this call, we will be referring to presentation slides supplemental remarks, and these along with earnings release and other related materials are available on the Investor Relations section of the Dole Plc website. Please note our remarks today will include certain forward-looking statements within the provisions of federal securities Safe Harbor law. These reflect circumstances of time they’re made and the company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied due to a wide range of factors, including those set forth in our SEC filings and press releases.

Information regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.