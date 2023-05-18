Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Antero Resources: Why They Are Not Cutting Production

May 18, 2023 12:12 PM ETAntero Resources Corporation (AR)CRK, EQT2 Comments
Long Player
Summary

  • The natural gas outlook remains depressed currently. But that can rapidly change.
  • Antero Resources Corporation's profitability is dependent upon a matrix of product pricing, whereas dry gas producers depend solely upon the pricing of natural gas.
  • Many times, it can be to the advantage of an individual company to increase production when it is not to the advantage of the industry for production to rise.
  • Despite the warm winter, a typical La Nina hot summer could rapidly change the current surplus to a deficit.
  • Management typically receives a premium price for all its products by maintaining flexibility to send those products to the strongest markets.
Oil Refinery And Pipeline

imaginima

There is a lot going on in the natural gas industry right now. Commodity outlooks are always changing rapidly. Natural gas companies like Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) have at least some dependency on the weather. Despite the reputation

Antero Resources Production Mix And Premium Natural Gas Pricing Compared To Basin Competitors

Antero Resources Production Mix And Premium Natural Gas Pricing Compared To Basin Competitors (Antero Resources May 2023, Corporate Presentation)

Antero Resources Number Of Low-Cost Drilling Locations

Antero Resources Number Of Low-Cost Drilling Locations (Antero Resources May 2023, Investor Presentation)

Antero Resources Corporate Breakeven Comparison And Liquids Uplift

Antero Resources Corporate Breakeven Comparison And Liquids Uplift (Antero Resources May 2023, Corporate Presentation)

Antero Resources Location Cost

Antero Resources Location Cost (Antero Resources March 2023, Corporate Presentation)

This article was written by

Long Player
