Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Datadog: Potentially A Strong Buy, Just Not At The Current Stock Price

May 18, 2023 12:21 PM ETDatadog, Inc. (DDOG)2 Comments
Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
755 Followers

Summary

  • Datadog is demonstrating nothing but a stellar revenue growth pace together with positive cash flows, which is rare for a relatively young company.
  • But the level of uncertainty is high, especially given the competition in the niche, where Datadog is not a leader yet.
  • My valuation analysis suggests minor upside potential at current share price levels.

Стоящая красивая собака немецкого дога

eAlisa/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) is a relatively young company, demonstrating a stellar revenue growth rate and solid margins. The company has vast opportunities to sustain strong double-digit growth rates, but the extent of uncertainty is rather high for

DDOG's revenue disaggregated by geographic area

Datadog's latest 10-K report

DDOG financials since the company went public

Author's calculations

Chart
Data by YCharts

DDOG balance sheet

Seeking Alpha

DDOG latest quarterly earnings summary

Seeking Alpha

Datadog perfect earnings history

Seeking Alpha

DDOG DCF analysis

Author's calculations

Datadog valuation scenario 2

Author's calculations

This article was written by

Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
755 Followers
I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.