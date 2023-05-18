Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Danone: Stable Prospects

May 18, 2023 12:26 PM ETDanone S.A. (DANOY)
LD Investments profile picture
LD Investments
2.77K Followers

Summary

  • Despite challenging macro conditions, Danone has delivered a good performance.
  • Near term, receding inflation could ease margin pressure as well as any demand pressures from consumption cutbacks and downgrades (to store brands).
  • Medium-term, growth opportunities in plant-based products, management’s plans to increase investments into brands, and increased health-focus positioning are potential positives for top-line growth.
French Food Maker Danone To Buy Denver Company WhiteWave Foods For 10 Billion

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

French dairy giant Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) delivered good results in Q1 2023 despite challenging macro conditions. Receding inflation is a positive for near term prospects while efforts to invest into its brands, and growth opportunities in plant-based beverages are potential positives for

This article was written by

LD Investments profile picture
LD Investments
2.77K Followers
Long only, focused on high quality businesses with economic moats and solid business fundamentals. Sector and geography agnostic. Long term investment horizon. None of the articles constitute investment advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. Please consult with a professional investment advisor prior to making any decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.