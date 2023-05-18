SoundHound AI After Q1 Earnings: Good And Bad Points
Summary
- SoundHound AI, Inc. provides a voice-enabled AI platform that simplifies users' tasks by making them more productive.
- SoundHound AI's backlog is a leading indicator of future growth. And the backlog is slowing down.
- SoundHound AI's profitability prospects leave too much to be desired.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Deep Value Returns get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) is a Voice AI technology company. Its platform allows users to become more productive by interacting with products via voice commands.
The main problem that I have as an investor is not believing that voice AI could become absolutely massive in the near term, as it simplifies users' tasks.
Rather, the issue I have is that by investing in SoundHound, investors are purely speculating. And the likelihood that an investor makes a profitable investment here is rather small.
Why SoundHound AI? Why Now?
SoundHound is a voice AI platform. The voice-enabled AI company has the right narrative for the present time, hence why investors are interested in the company.
The idea here is that conversational AI users are able to better deliver outcomes.
SoundHound estimates that its total addressable market could reach $160 billion over the next 3 years. For a company with a market cap of less than $1 billion, this clearly highlights the scope of the potential.
Moreover, one significant use case for SoundHound that appears compelling is for automotive manufacturers of electrical vehicles. This led SoundHound to state on its earnings call:
We can scale with existing customers, and we are constantly adding new ones. In automotive, for example, we saw over 2x growth in units and also realized unit price expansion in Q1.
As a potential investor, I want to see a very rapid adoption of a growing platform, with a large increase in customers, more than I want to see an increase in pricing. At least in the growth stage of the business.
And ultimately, it's key that a compelling narrative translates itself into rapidly growing revenues and bookings, something we'll discuss next.
Revenue Growth Rates Remain Strong
The bull case for SoundHound is that its growth rates are very strong. Case in point, 2023 is expecting to see around 44% y/y growth rates.
That being said, see if you discern any pattern in its bookings profile:
- Q1 2022: +134% y/y
- Q4 2022: 59% y/y
- Q1 2023: 46% y/y
Bookings are a leading indicator of revenue growth rates. In the ideal circumstance, you want to see bookings remaining stable. Or perhaps, if the company is rapidly growing, you want to see bookings increase.
And yet, as you can see above, neither of those aspects is taking place here.
One could push back and retort that it's still early days for SoundHound. And I would contend that investing in a high-growth company is always challenging.
Particularly if investors' expectations are extremely high already. Because when investors' expectations are very high, you really need the company to be continuously positively surprising investors. And that's not the case here.
In fact, as you may recall from last week's Q1 2023 results, SoundHound in fact missed its consensus revenue expectations.
Profitability Profile is a Problematic
Allow me to put into focus on why I'm not bullish on SoundHound.
Above, we see that despite SoundHound's revenues growing, this is done by increasing its losses. Even if we consider its restructuring expenses as a one-off non-recurring item, the fact is that there's immaterial progress in its clean profitability progress.
Next, keep in mind that SoundHound finished Q4 2022 with 157 million shares outstanding.
Then, in the sequential quarter, Q1 2023, the total number of shares outstanding increased by 31%. This consideration alone, perhaps more so than any other aspect should make investors extremely wary of deploying their hard-earned capital into this business.
SoundHound AI, Inc. is raising equity to pay down debt. This makes no financial sense. And the company wouldn't adopt this sort of financial engineering if the underlying business was more stable.
The Bottom Line
I want to be clear that I believe that Voice AI will massively change our habits. Every single day, Voice AI will make us more productive and go on to provide unthinkable advantages for consumers and enterprises alike.
My sole contention is that investing in SoundHound AI, Inc. is not the right way to benefit from this secular growth opportunity.
Strong Investment Potential
My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.
I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.
Investing Made EASY
As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.
- Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.
- Check out members' reviews.
- High-quality, actionable insightful stock picks.
- The place where value is everything.
This article was written by
DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Marketplace with real performance. No gimmicks. I provide a hand-holding service. Plus regular stock updates.
We are all working together to compound returns.
WARNING: Any stocks that you feel like buying after discussions with me are your responsibility.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.