Shutthiphong Chandaeng

Investment Thesis

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) is a Voice AI technology company. Its platform allows users to become more productive by interacting with products via voice commands.

The main problem that I have as an investor is not believing that voice AI could become absolutely massive in the near term, as it simplifies users' tasks.

Rather, the issue I have is that by investing in SoundHound, investors are purely speculating. And the likelihood that an investor makes a profitable investment here is rather small.

Why SoundHound AI? Why Now?

SoundHound is a voice AI platform. The voice-enabled AI company has the right narrative for the present time, hence why investors are interested in the company.

The idea here is that conversational AI users are able to better deliver outcomes.

SOUN investor presentation

SoundHound estimates that its total addressable market could reach $160 billion over the next 3 years. For a company with a market cap of less than $1 billion, this clearly highlights the scope of the potential.

Moreover, one significant use case for SoundHound that appears compelling is for automotive manufacturers of electrical vehicles. This led SoundHound to state on its earnings call:

We can scale with existing customers, and we are constantly adding new ones. In automotive, for example, we saw over 2x growth in units and also realized unit price expansion in Q1.

As a potential investor, I want to see a very rapid adoption of a growing platform, with a large increase in customers, more than I want to see an increase in pricing. At least in the growth stage of the business.

And ultimately, it's key that a compelling narrative translates itself into rapidly growing revenues and bookings, something we'll discuss next.

Revenue Growth Rates Remain Strong

SOUN

The bull case for SoundHound is that its growth rates are very strong. Case in point, 2023 is expecting to see around 44% y/y growth rates.

That being said, see if you discern any pattern in its bookings profile:

Q1 2022: +134% y/y

Q4 2022: 59% y/y

Q1 2023: 46% y/y

Bookings are a leading indicator of revenue growth rates. In the ideal circumstance, you want to see bookings remaining stable. Or perhaps, if the company is rapidly growing, you want to see bookings increase.

And yet, as you can see above, neither of those aspects is taking place here.

One could push back and retort that it's still early days for SoundHound. And I would contend that investing in a high-growth company is always challenging.

Particularly if investors' expectations are extremely high already. Because when investors' expectations are very high, you really need the company to be continuously positively surprising investors. And that's not the case here.

In fact, as you may recall from last week's Q1 2023 results, SoundHound in fact missed its consensus revenue expectations.

Profitability Profile is a Problematic

Allow me to put into focus on why I'm not bullish on SoundHound.

SOUN Q1 2023

Above, we see that despite SoundHound's revenues growing, this is done by increasing its losses. Even if we consider its restructuring expenses as a one-off non-recurring item, the fact is that there's immaterial progress in its clean profitability progress.

Next, keep in mind that SoundHound finished Q4 2022 with 157 million shares outstanding.

Then, in the sequential quarter, Q1 2023, the total number of shares outstanding increased by 31%. This consideration alone, perhaps more so than any other aspect should make investors extremely wary of deploying their hard-earned capital into this business.

SoundHound AI, Inc. is raising equity to pay down debt. This makes no financial sense. And the company wouldn't adopt this sort of financial engineering if the underlying business was more stable.

The Bottom Line

I want to be clear that I believe that Voice AI will massively change our habits. Every single day, Voice AI will make us more productive and go on to provide unthinkable advantages for consumers and enterprises alike.

My sole contention is that investing in SoundHound AI, Inc. is not the right way to benefit from this secular growth opportunity.